While iCloud has a reputation for seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem, there is a lot to admire even if you are outside the walled garden. On the flip side, OneDrive has its own strengths, but there are key areas where Microsoft could seriously up its game by taking inspiration from iCloud. This article explores five iCloud features that OneDrive could adopt to improve its user experience and value.

From blazing fast upload and download speeds and a truly unified web interface, to privacy-focused features like Private Relay and Hide My Email, here is how OneDrive can close the gap and become a truly competitive cloud storage solution.

5 Better download speeds

While download speeds are influenced by factors like internet connection, location, and server load, in my experience, iCloud seems to consistently deliver faster download speeds compared to OneDrive. I tried uploading a 2GB file on both iCloud and OneDrive, and the former did the job much faster.

Such a speed difference can make a huge difference when you deal with large files in your workflow. Microsoft should surely work on better download and upload speeds worldwide.

4 A centralized web view

Both iCloud and OneDrive went through a major redesign on the web. However, Apple did a much better job here. It uses different widgets from its productivity apps like Mail, Reminders, Notes, Photos, Hide My Email, and more. These are customizable, and you can create a truly personalized home view in no time.

The OneDrive home menu only shows a list of recently used files and OneNote notebooks. You can’t access your Outlook emails, Microsoft To-Do tasks, and specific notes. iCloud also lets you use a custom background as a wallpaper for some creative flair. The software giant can surely take some cues here.

3 iCloud Private Relay

iCloud Private Relay is a privacy-focused feature for iCloud+ subscribers. This feature safeguards your Safari browsing activity from being monitored by third parties, including your internet service provider (ISP) and even Apple. It achieves this by encrypting all internet traffic and directing it through two distinct internet relays.

Microsoft could implement a similar feature for Microsoft 365 users, for example call it ‘Edge Private Browsing,’ partner with a third-party provider to operate the secondary relay, and integrate the same directly into the Edge browser. Like iCloud+, Microsoft can bundle it with a paid OneDrive plan, incentivizing users to upgrade, and thereby unlock an increased revenue stream.

2 Hide My Email

This is probably my favorite iCloud+ feature that OneDrive needs to steal right away. As the name suggests, it lets you generate unique, random email addresses when signing up for websites, newsletters, or online services. You can avoid sharing your primary email ID and keep your main inbox free from spam.

You have the flexibility to forward emails from these addresses to your primary inbox, and at any point, you can deactivate them, cutting off any further communication. Microsoft can integrate the feature with Outlook.com and other company services, making it easy to use aliases when signing up for accounts or filling out online forms.

The Windows maker can even integrate it with the default password manager in the Edge browser. This feature aligns with the growing user demand for online privacy and could be a valuable addition to the OneDrive security suite.

1 Better media management

iCloud Photos provides a more intelligent, dynamic, and integrated photo management experience compared to the OneDrive-powered Microsoft Photos on Windows. The Photos app automatically creates albums and memories based on events, locations, and people, offering a more dynamic and engaging way to revisit your photos.

It has a neat Apple Intelligence integration and far superior object and scene recognition. While OneDrive offers basic photo storage and organization, iCloud Photos leverages Apple's strengths in AI and ecosystem integration to deliver a richer and more enjoyable way to interact with your photo library.

Microsoft can easily integrate Copilot into the Photos app. The company has recently introduced the redesigned OneDrive mobile apps with a focus on the media library. However, we have yet to see it in action.

Unlock OneDrive’s full potential

Microsoft has already hit it out of the park with flawless integration with existing Office services. Now, imagine a OneDrive with lightning-fast download speeds, flexible plans, and privacy perks that give users greater control over their data. Add to that enhanced media management, and you will have a cloud storage service that can truly compete with the best. If OneDrive isn’t your cup of tea, explore the top alternatives in our separate guide.