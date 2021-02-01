iCloud Passwords by Apple is a Chrome extension that lets you use passwords from your iCloud Keychain

Apple is making it easy for users to access their iCloud Keychain passwords on non-Apple devices with a new Chrome extension. The extension, called iCloud Passwords, is now available on the Chrome Web Store, and it will let you easily access all your saved passwords on Windows devices.

The iCloud Passwords extension lets you use the same Safari passwords that you create on your Apple device with Google Chrome on Windows, making iCloud Keychain a viable alternative for people who often switch between Windows and macOS devices. Previously, users had to settle with third-party password managers, like LastPass, that offer better cross-platform compatibility. But the new Chrome extension eliminates the need to sign up for a third-party password manager to an extent.

The new extension comes with iCloud for Windows version 12.0 (via Engadget), which now has a new “passwords” option in the list of available services. Tapping on this option brings up a prompt that states: “iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome is required; download the extension to automatically fill website passwords with your iCloud Keychain.”

While the Chrome Web Store listing for iCloud Passwords doesn’t mention support for other Chromium-based browsers, we tested it on Microsoft Edge, and it seems to work as intended. This leads us to believe that the extension will work on other Chromium-based browsers as well. You might also be able to get it to work on an Android device using a Chromium-based browser that offers Chrome extension support, like Kiwi Browser. But we weren’t able to test that out at the moment.

To use the extension, you’ll have to download iCloud for Windows on your system. You can download it by following this link. Once that’s set up, you can download the extension from the Chrome Web Store. Do let us know if you get the extension to work on an Android device in the comments section below.