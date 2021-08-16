iCloud Passwords app comes to Windows and Microsoft Edge

Apple’s iCloud app for Windows has recently received an update that adds a big new feature: an iCloud Passwords app. iCloud Passwords is Apple’s own password manager, which lets you sync your passwords across iCloud-compatible devices. iCloud Passwords was technically already available on Windows since version 12 of iCloud, but now, it’s more easily accessible.

Here’s the thing, up until now, the iCloud app did allow you to access your iCloud passwords on Windows, but you had to do it using an extension for Google Chrome. So, if you used any other browser or app, you were out of luck. With version 12.5, which was recently rolled out, there’s now a dedicated iCloud Passwords app that shows up in your Start menu. This app lets you manage your cloud-stored passwords without having to use a specific browser. If you do want to use your browser, though, the latest version of iCloud for Windows also adds support for iCloud Password in the Edge browser with an extension.

This helps round out the feature set of iCloud for Windows, which already includes access to many other iCloud features. This includes iCloud Photos and Shared Albums, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, and your Safari bookmarks. To use iCloud Passwords on Windows, you’re going to need to have an iOS device – though to be fair, there’s not much reason to use it if you don’t have one in the first place. You can only enable the feature if you use two-factor authentication, and you’ll need to have a device with iOS 14 or macOS Big Sur 11 or later to get the security code to activate iCloud Passwords.

If you haven’t yet, you can download the latest version of iCloud from the Microsoft Store. This is only available for Windows 10 and Windows 11, so older versions of Windows won’t get this feature.