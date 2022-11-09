Who says you need a Mac to enjoy the best experience with an iPhone? After a period of initial beta testing in the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft is officially rolling out the iCloud Photos integration in the Windows 11 Photos app to everyone. The news means Apple users who have an iPhone, as well as a Windows PC, can view their favorite photos from their iOS device right on their Windows computer with ease.

As with most Windows 11 apps, this feature is coming to the Photos app by way of an update that you can download via the Microsoft Store. Usually, these big updates roll out in phases, so you might not see this integration right away. Microsoft says that it hopes that all Windows 11 users should have it by the end of November.

There are a few things you need to do to see your iPhone iCloud photos on Windows 11, though. You first have to update the Photos app to the latest version. You then have to also install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store. Of course, you'd have to sign in with your Apple ID, the same one in use on your iPhone. Once you do, you'll see that iCloud photos will populate your library in the Windows 11 Photos app. You'll know that the photos are from an iPhone and iCloud since the photos will have a small Apple Photos icon in the top left corner.

It's been a busy few weeks for Microsoft when it comes to Windows 11. This is just the latest feature to hit PCs across the world. On November 8, a routine Patch Tuesday update enabled a tabbed interface in the Windows 11 File Explorer, as well as an updated overflow menu in the Taskbar. Microsoft is also just two months fresh off the release of the Windows 11 2022 Update, which hit PCs back on September 20.

Source: Microsoft