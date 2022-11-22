According to online reports, iCloud for Windows users are dealing with corrupted videos and random photos of families and children from strangers.

Apple boasts about its strict privacy and security measures that keep users' data safe. Many people invest in the company's products, such as the iPhone and Mac, just for the added peace of mind — knowing that their data is away from third-party hands. However, no complex software is bug-free, and sometimes the most secure corporations discover the biggest of vulnerabilities in their systems.

As you may know, Apple offers an iCloud application for Windows OS. The software allows PC users to access some of their iCloud data, including photos and videos they've uploaded. The application has been around for a long time (not to mistake it with the newly-introduced Windows 11 iCloud integration), but there seems to be a new bug affecting it.

According to reports on MacRumors Forums, some users are seeing corrupted video files on iCloud for Windows. More importantly, though, it seems like random photos of families and children from strangers are also surfacing in the app. A concerned user states:

iCloud for Windows is corrupting videos recorded from an iPhone 14 pro max resulting in black videos with scan lines. On rare occasions, it is inserting stills into videos from unknown sources, possibly other's iCloud accounts. I've been shown photos of other people's families I've never seen in my life, soccer games, and other random photos. Obviously, this is extremely concerning and does not exactly make me feel safe using iCloud.

Based on the reports, the corrupted files seemingly revolve around videos shot on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models. The footage in some cases is showing a black screen with scan lines. Though, what's more worrisome is the random content that is showing up for some users. While it's not confirmed yet, these photos of families, children, and other private moments could potentially belong to other people's iCloud libraries. If this is the case, then Apple could get in some serious trouble. Unfortunately, deleting the iCloud for Windows app seemingly doesn't solve this, as the issues are being reflected on the server.

Are you experiencing these bugs on iCloud for Windows? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: MacRumors