Remember ICQ? If you do, you'll likely remember that it was a messenger client that AOL purchased in 1998, right around the time Yahoo Instant Messager and MSN Messenger entered the fray. Then Skype happened, and then WhatsApp happened, and people didn't really need other messenger apps anymore.

So imagine our surprise when ICQ came out of the shadows in 2024 to declare that it was finally shutting down. This came as a huge surprise, not because we thought ICQ would never shut down, but because we thought it got shuttered years ago. Still, if you remember whittling away the day on ICQ, you have until June 26th to pay your last respects.

ICQ will shut down on June 26th

The news broke on the ICQ website, which doesn't go into much fanfare about its closure. The website declares June 26th as ICQ's final day, and reassuring everyone that you can continue talking to people using VK Messenger and VK Workplace. And that's all the website holds; no big blog post, no tear-filled sendoff, nothing.

Despite us assuming that ICQ went the way of the dodo years ago, it apparently still had a user base. According to its Wikipedia page, it had 11 million monthly users in 2022, so it was by no means dead in the water. However, with apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram putting up stiff competition, it's understandable why ICQ felt the need to close its doors on its app.

If you still want to continue using VK Messenger, but your friends are spread out over different apps, why not use one of the best chat aggregators out there? These bring together lots of different messenger apps under one roof, and yes, they often do support VK Messenger as part of their suite.