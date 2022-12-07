Microsoft wants to help cloud-based independent game developers accelerate their growth, and to do that, the company today announced that its ID@Azure program is now partnering with the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub to unlock new benefits. These include the ability to receive more free Azure credits, as well as access to new tools that might be useful for game development.

The ID@Azure program was launched earlier this year, and it's a program aimed at helping game developers use Microsoft's cloud-based tools such as Azure and PlayFab to develop their games. The program also granted up to $5,000 in Azure credits to its members. Since its launch, Microsoft says it has seen hundreds of developers sign up for the program, and titles such as You Suck at Parking! and Turbo Golf Racing are already taking advantage of those benefits. Meanwhile, the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a program that aims to help small businesses grow by providing free Azure credits (up to $150,000) and access to various tools that can help them grow their business.

By bringing these two programs closer together, Microsoft is giving the additional benefits of the Founders Hub to members of the ID@Azure program, starting with the ability to get up to $150,000 in Azure credits as their game business grows. What's more, game developers get access to new tools free of charge, which include things like Visual Studio Enterprise, GitHub Enterprise, and Microsoft 365. There are even offers from Microsoft's partners, including OpenAI, which will give you a three-month license to use the OpenAI API to implement language-based artificial intelligence into your game.

If you have an ID@Azure membership, you can apply for the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub by following the instructions in the ID@Azure Developer Hub. Alternatively, if you haven't yet, you can sign up for ID@Azure on the official website.