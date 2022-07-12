Prime Day madness means you can get a Lenovo Chromebook for $100

How many times in the year can you get yourself a brand new, fresh-out-of-the-box laptop, for just $100? These opportunities don’t come around too often, but Prime Day is one of them. And yes, this year you can get yourself a brand new Chromebook laptop from Lenovo for $100. No catch. Even as a budget model, this normally costs $200 or more, so the savings are real.

Is this the latest, hottest hardware? It is not. Is it a decent little machine for light use or for giving to the kids? Absolutely. Would you want to give your young ones an HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook that costs around 15 times more than this? Of course not!

So, the IdeaPad 3 Chromebook isn’t going to set the world on fire, but it’s also far from the worst attempt at a Chromebook we’ve seen. It’s an 11.6-inch laptop with a 720p display, and truthfully this is probably the most disappointing part of this laptop. But hey, it’s only $100! The rest, though, is actually pretty darn good. It uses the Intel Celeron N4020, which is to be expected at this level, as is eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM. But it’s perfectly useable. Storage can be expanded over a microSD card as well.

Perhaps more surprising is the inclusion of USB-C alongside USB-A. You’re getting USB-C 3.1 on a laptop that costs just $100. That’s awesome. As is the battery life, with up to 10 hours of use that in reality will be more like 8, but still, plenty to get through a full school day. The speakers are decent, it’s a Lenovo laptop, so the keyboard is good and it’s durable enough to stand up to the rough life handed out by the younger generation.

Ultimately, it’s a pretty no-frills Chromebook, but being made by Lenovo gives you a little peace of mind that it’s still a quality product. Despite being this cheap. It’s only going to be this price until the close of business on July 13, though, so now is the time. Don’t miss out on this one!