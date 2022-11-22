IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i is a great entry-level Windows tablet. It has an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, and a 10.3-inch screen. See at Best Buy

Not everyone has a ton of money to spend ahead of Black Friday, which is why deals that are under $300 are enticing. Though considerably more expensive Windows tablets like the Surface Pro X might be on sale right now, we found one that's a heck of a lot cheaper: the Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i. This great affordable device is now just a mere $200, instead of the usual $379, making it a great buy for a first-time Windows device for a child, or anyone who might plan to upgrade to a flagship Windows tablet later on. It even comes with a keyboard!

For $200, you can't expect high-end CPUs on this Windows 2-in-1. You do, however, get decent enough specifications that are great for power through web browsing, social media, and many common web-based tasks. The IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i comes configured with the Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, as well as 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It also has a 10.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display, which is plenty of pixels for bringing your movies and other content to life on the screen.

This device is meant to compete with Microsoft's own Surface Go 3, which is considerably more expensive at $400, without the keyboard included. That said, we do want to note that this tablet comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode. This is an optimized version of Windows 11 that only lets you run certain apps from the Microsoft Store. You can unlock to regular Windows 11 Home for free through the Microsoft Store, without paying extra, though. This will let you run your favorite apps like Google Chrome on the device.

These deals tend to dry up quickly, but if you're saving to check if better sales are available later this week, you'll want to bookmark our Best Black Friday computer & laptop deals page. It will be updated with the best of the best from across the computing world.