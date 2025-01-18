Ask a PC builder whether they care about performance or looks, and they'll probably answer "both." Building a PC that looks unique, however, is easier said than done. Since everyone usually builds with the same overused components, it's hard to craft a PC that stands out. You either end up creating the same fish tank PC as countless others, or an understated black or white-themed build with no RGB.

Modding your battlestation after you've built it is one thing, but to create something different from scratch, you need to consider some oft-overlooked ideas. I have brought five such ideas around the case, graphics card, cooler, and motherboard that can potentially help you create a unique-looking PC without taking things to the extreme.

5 Pick a unique PC case

Skip overused PC cases

Of course, it all starts with the case choice — it accounts for the largest percentage of your PC's visual identity. If you pick a case that's among the first few choices of most PC builders, you can't expect to create a unique PC. So, if fish tank cases, older models with side tempered glass, and regular SFF cases are outside the consideration set, what should you build in then?

Fortunately, there still are unique PC cases that can impart a singular visual flair to your PC. These cases can make your PC look like a transformer, a futuristic artifact, a container for hazardous material, or a sci-fi robot. If these outlandish cases aren't your cup of tea, you can also consider horizontal PC cases, such as the Fractal Design Ridge, Thermaltake Core V21, or Jonsbo D31 Mesh SC White. These horizontal cases not only allow you to save space, but look different from the majority of cases.

You could also build in an open-air case if you love to admire your components with an unrestricted view. Open-air cases still provide a structure for your build, unlike a fully exposed workbench, but we'll get to the latter next.

4 Ditch the case altogether

Tap into your DIY self

While building a PC without a case exposes your components to the elements and, well, kids and pets running around, it does tend to give it a cool, nerdy look. The workbench aesthetic can be a long-term solution if there's not a lot of dust around, and if you can keep the PC relatively unharmed in your room. As a bonus, you'll have unrestricted access to your PC if you're in the habit of making frequent tweaks.

The downsides aren't limited to dust or damage either. It'll take some effort to manage the cables for a clean look. A modular PSU should help, but you'll need to put your creative hat on to give your open workbench a somewhat intentional aesthetic. That said, your temps would probably be better without a case, unless you're also running a beast of a CPU or overclocking it.