Key Takeaways Cheaping out on PSU is unadvised

Signs of PSU failure: smoke, no power, random restarts, or shutdowns, fan not spinning.

Testing and replacing a faulty PSU isn't as hard as some would like you to think.

The power supply unit (PSU) is one of the most essential components of any PC build. The PSU, as the name suggests, is what powers up everything inside your PC. Without it, nothing would work, and you would be left with a very useless and large paperweight. While it is essential, it is also one of the components that gets looked over quite a bit, and people even try to cheap out on their PSU, which is never advised.

While all PSUs can become faulty over time, it is much more common in cheaper, unbranded, and unrated power supplies. When looking for a PSU, ensure it has an 80 PLUS or Cybenetics rating, as these will have been tested to meet certain standards for efficiency at different percentage levels of loads. If you are unsure but suspect your PSU is faulty, there are a few common problems that can help point you in the right direction as to where to look.

If you ever see or smell smoke or hear a pop/bang, unplug your PC from the outlet immediately and do not plug it back in until you are with someone who can test it properly.

Related 4 reasons why you should always go for quality PSUs While they might seem tempting when you're on a budget, cheap PSUs from no-name brands aren't worth it in the long run

What to look for

Knowing is half the battle

Close

As with all faults on any product, there are usually some telltale signs to look for, and PCs are no different. Sometimes, there could be multiple reasons why a specific fault is happening, but knowing where to look and how to diagnose the issue properly can help you determine which component is faulty. You may need a bit of patience and some time, but there is no reason why you can't try to figure out where the fault lies should you experience issues with your PC. Some of the more common things to look for are:

No sign of life — If you have tried turning the PC on and nothing has happened, it could be the PSU. Check the motherboard, as when you turn the PC on, there should be some sort of light on it somewhere that illuminates it, even if it is for a short time. If you don't see any lights, the odds are that the PSU is faulty. If you do see lights, it could still be the PSU, but it could also be the motherboard or case power button, so you will need to dig a little deeper. Smoke or burning smells — While not always related to the PSU, smoke can be a strong indication that something is wrong with the PC's power. If you saw smoke, did it come from the PSU? If you're not sure if you just smell some burning, disconnect the power immediately and see if you can find where it came from. Look at all the power connectors from the PSU to the motherboard and graphics card. If it is safe to do so, you can also smell the components to see if that can help you narrow down the cause of the burning smell. Fan grinding or not working at all — Can you hear the PSU fan grinding, or is it not working at all? Many PSUs nowadays have a 0% RPM mode, which means the PSU fan won't turn on until the PC is under a certain load. There is also normally a switch to turn this on or off. However, all PSU fans should work when the PC is under a load, such as gaming. So, if your PSU fan isn't working, it may be faulty. Getting shocked when touching the case — If you have to turn the PC on or touch it anywhere and feel a slight shock, something is wrong with the power to the system. There can be several causes, and, likely, something isn't grounded correctly. In this case, it's best to unplug the PC and look for any issue, such as broken USB ports, metal touching the motherboard, or something else that shouldn't be. If everything looks fine, it could be the PSU, so it's well worth checking it to be safe. Powers off or crashes during POST/boot — There can be a couple different issues and outcomes here. Your PC could enter a boot loop if it doesn't pass the Power Good Measurement on first boot. Basically, it will look like the PC has crashed and is just trying to reboot itself. Or the PC could even turn off instantly or after some time. All of these can be indicators that the PSU is failing. Power off under high loads — If you load a game or do any intensive task, your PC may completely lose power and turn itself off. This could be a sign that the PSU doesn't have enough juice to power up the components needed for the task at hand. In most cases, it will switch right off as if it has been unplugged from the outlet with no warning. Random shutdowns, restarts, and blue screens - All of these can be telltale signs that there is something wrong with the PSU. Of course, they can also mean other components are failing as well, but never count the PSU out. If you are experiencing blue screens, it is well worth using a program like BlueScreenView to see what the actual issue is.

Related Should your next PC power supply be fully modular or not? Fully modular PSUs have a lot of great features but aren't always necessary for your PC builds.

Testing the PSU to see if it really is failing

Always best to test just to be sure