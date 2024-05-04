Key Takeaways IEMs offer comfort without sacrificing sound quality. Light, durable, and affordable.

IEMs provide better imaging for gaming and outperform many budget gaming headsets.

If durability and convenience are key, IEMs are the way to go over bulky headsets.

Full-size gaming headsets have long been a popular choice for most gamers. IEMs (in-ear monitors), on the other hand, have traditionally been overlooked. While traditional headsets like the Logitech G Pro X 2 provide an immersive audio experience, the clamping force, weight, and bulkiness can make them uncomfortable for some people. This is where IEMs come in.

The term IEM traditionally refers to any in-ear earphone, but it usually implies an enthusiast-grade, wired model. IEMs are tiny, lightweight, and pack a punch! And just because they're enthusiast-grade, they don't necessarily have to cost an arm and a leg. They might not be the best alternative to gaming headsets for everyone, but before you spend money on an expensive gaming headset, hear me out.

1 IEMs can be more comfortable

The lighter weight helps out significantly

What's the point of having headphones that sound great but aren't comfortable? A lot of gaming headsets are big and bulky, and they add a bit of clamping force on your head. Even the most comfortable gaming headsets must still use some clamping force, and some people aren't comfortable with that. This is especially true when gaming for longer sessions.

You can buy headsets that are super comfortable, but most of the time, they won't come cheap. But the case for IEMs is different — they typically provide good comfort, even on budget models. IEMs are built from resin, acrylic, metal, or plastic, making them compact and lightweight. Since they sit inside your ear canal, they provide better stability and don't need to rely on clamping force to prevent them from falling out.

Most headsets are adjustable and cater to different head sizes. Similarly, most IEMs provide three different ear tips offering adjustability and personalization. Another important factor for comfort is breathability and ventilation. If you live in a hotter region, prolonged use of headsets traps heat and builds up sweat around the ears. IEMs don't have this problem since they don't have large ear cups and are tucked inside your ear canal.

Of course, comfort is largely subjective. Some people won't be okay with having their IEMs jammed into their ear canals for hours on end — a requirement to obtain an adequate seal and any sort of appreciable bass response. Similarly, some might not be comfortable with big bulky headsets. It's a preference, but you need to know the difference before you choose.

2 Cost

Who wants to spend hundreds of dollars anyway?

If price is a concern, IEMs are often more affordable than standard, full-size gaming headsets. While there are a lot of great budget gaming headsets, there are a lot of IEMs out there that can outperform them in many regards, but for less money. For example, IEMs like the Moondrop CHU II ($20) and the Truthear Hola (also $20) have more balanced sound signatures than most standard gaming headsets under $50.

In terms of sheer sound quality, most IEMs will sound better than budget gaming headsets. Sure, headsets like the Razer Blackshark V2 can sound great, but they don't come cheap. Obviously, there are also expensive IEMs, such as the $150 Sennheiser IE 200. But conversely, there are also plenty of affordable IEMs that sound better compared to cheap gaming headsets.

3 Sound quality

Bigger drivers vs better tuning

When listening to music, most IEMs will sound better than traditional gaming headsets because they are tuned with music in mind. Over-ear headphones often have a better soundstage, but that's traditionally a benefit of enthusiast-grade open-back headphones, not standard gaming headsets.

IEMs also traditionally offer excellent imaging, which makes them great for gaming. With an increase in perceived channel separation, IEMs make it easy to pinpoint the exact location of footsteps over loud game sounds. Most gaming headsets also have decent imaging, but gimmicky features like 7.1 virtual surround can potentially ruin the audio experience for everything that isn't gaming.

A lot of the time, open-back headphones blow both of these options out of the water, but many other factors such as (lack of) isolation and cost make them less viable for gaming. Circling back to gaming headsets, the bigger size means they can house larger drivers. This means they can deliver deep, rumbling bass and a more accurate soundstage.

The problem is that a lot of cheap gaming headsets don't sound great. There are outliers, but you'll often find many IEMs that deliver better sound at a lower price. Just remember that not all IEMs are tuned for gaming, so your research matters a lot.

4 IEMs are more durable

Fall damage is less of an issue

When investing in any sort of gaming peripheral, durability is important. If you accidentally drop your headphones, their big and bulky weight makes them more likely to get damaged, compared to lighter IEMs.

On the flip side, IEMs are incredibly durable because they are lightweight, compact, and composed of impact-resistant materials. Even if you manage to "accidentally" throw them onto the floor, most IEMs won't damage easily. Most models also offer detachable cables, meaning you can buy a separate cable and continue to use them even if your original cable gets damaged.

At the higher end of IEMs, you sometimes get Kevlar cables. This further contributes to durability, but also means a greater impact on your wallet. So, let's put that aside and talk about budget options. In the $50-$100 range, you typically get nylon-braided detachable cables, a durable chassis, and excellent stability. This creates a durable package that will undoubtedly last you a while.

5 Convenience

Out of sight, out of mind

When it comes to convenience, IEMs have a more obvious advantage over headsets. Their compact design makes them portable and easier to carry. You can easily slip them into a small carrying case, or even your pocket, and take them anywhere.

IEMs also offer more freedom of movement compared to headsets. Since there are no bands on your head and thick wires to keep you tangled, you can move around freely and even lie down without feeling the pressure on your ears.

Are IEMs the right choice for gaming?

Ultimately, I'm not trying to convince you that gaming headsets are inferior. Rather, that there are other options out there for gaming. IEMs do fall short in one aspect: the microphone. Most IEMs don't come with a built-in microphone, which is necessary if you frequently play multiplayer games.

There are plenty of IEMs that offer inline mics, but their mics sit relatively far away from your mouth. Thus, they may not offer the same recording quality as a basic gaming headset. You could also get a separate gaming microphone, but this solution isn't ideal for everyone.