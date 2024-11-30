Everybody knows about Intel's CPU woes nowadays. The 14900K in particular has been a bit of a flop, and its helped to unearth problems with the 13900K, too. On top of that, Arrow Lake is fairly mediocre, leading Intel into a pretty bad place all things considered. If you're thinking of picking up a 14900K though, don't, as these CPUs will be a lot better depending on what you need.

5 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

The clear winner for gamers

If you're going to be using your PC for gaming, just get the 9800X3D and call it a day. It's super fast, great for all kinds of games (especially the likes of Counter-Strike and Valorant), and the AM5 platform will last you quite a few years. I got mine recently, and I'm absolutely loving it... plus, I made the switch from the 14900K.

Really, there's not much reason to use anything but this CPU if you have the money to spend and you're gaming. For productivity tasks, Intel is still a typically better option, but you can't go wrong with a Ryzen.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 9 / 10 The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the first 9000 series CPU from AMD with its 3D V-Cache technology, offering plenty of cache for storing data on the chip rather than slower RAM. It's an ideal pick for a high-end gaming PC with the latest and greatest from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. $479 at Amazon $479 at Newegg

4 Intel Core i9-12900K

Still worth it

The Intel Core i9-12900K and the 13900K are quite similar CPUs and even use the same socket type. However, the 12900K wasn't plagued by any stability or performance problems unlike its successors, which makes it a worthy CPU if you want a powerhouse with any of the stress. Because it's an older CPU too, you can often find it for quite cheap comparatively, making it a bargain that still has upgrade path options in the future if Intel ever gets things together fully with the 14900K.

This CPU is great for productivity tasks, and I actually used the 12700KF as my main CPU for about two years before I upgraded to the 14900K. It's obviously an upgrade, but not as big as you'd think for most tasks.

Intel Core i9-12900K The Intel Core i9-12900K is an amazing processor with more cores than you'll likely know what to do with. It's ideal for heavy data, creative use, and gaming. $708 at Amazon $433 at Newegg

3 Intel Core i5-14600K

Raptor Lake Refresh, without the problems

If you want something new, the Intel Core i5-14600K is worth a look. Basically, it's a new CPU, but without all of the problems of Intel's latest CPUs. It's still a powerful option for gamers, and prices are falling as well on account of Arrow Lake's release. Intel's LGA 1700 is well supported by now, and you can get some pretty great motherboards too with all of the modern features you would expect.

The only downside is that it's the end of the line for the platform, so you'd be buying a CPU for a motherboard that doesn't really have an upgrade path for the foreseeable future.

Intel Core i5-14600K The Intel Core i5-14600K is the outgoing hexacore Raptor Lake CPU, sporting 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and 20 threads, thanks to hyperthreading. It packs solid gaming and productivity performance for the price, and is still viable as a mid-range CPU, despite being a previous-gen CPU. $355 at Amazon $329 at Newegg

2 AMD Ryzen 9 5800X3D

AM4 will just never die

No matter what, it seems like AM4 is just never going away. The Ryzen 9 5800X3D is still one of the best gaming CPUs that you can get today, beaten only by AM5 options like the 7800X3D and the 9800X3D. AM4 has been around for a long time, and with CPUs still being released even today, it seems like there'll always be an upgrade path. While there probably won't be a better gaming CPU than this for that platform, it's still one of the best you can get.

If you want something much cheaper for only a little less, the 5700X3D is a great option, too. AM4 has some great options all around, and it's still going to power many gaming PCs for lots of years to come, I'd say.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D $290 $320 Save $30 AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the company's first gaming CPU with 3D V-Cache, which adds a ton of L3 cache for even better gaming performance. It's on the older AM4 platform, but is still a potent gaming chip. $290 at Amazon

1 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

The newest and best from Intel

Arrow Lake's stability issues are significantly less severe than the 14900K, and Intel's latest Arrow Lake CPUs are still good. They may not be the best for gamers, but from a productivity standpoint, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is one of the best on the market. It has more cache, better integrated Arc Xe2 Graphics, and a pretty impressive boost to performance per watt.

It's not a bad CPU at all, and it's actually a good CPU in general. If you're afraid of Intel after 13th and 14th Gen then it's understandable, but Arrow Lake does mark a bit of a reset for Intel. The only downside is that we don't know how long Arrow Lake's socket (LGA 1851) will be supported, and whether Panther Lake on Intel 18A, releasing next year, will support it or not.