As is usually the case, Nvidia has a new driver available that brings support for the RTX 5060 Ti. This release is special, though. Rather than squashing a couple of bugs and adding support for the new GPU, Nvidia's 576.02 driver fixes dozens of issues that have been plaguing the company's drivers for the past several months. Those issues include random, inexplicable black screens, as well as poor performance on older hardware, which led some game developers to recommend users hold off on updating.

Nvidia's 576.02 driver includes a ton of fixes

Hopefully they all stick