While Obsidian hits a home run with graph views and canvas, its Markdown approach and plugin ecosystem aren’t ideal for everyone. If you're tired of wrestling with Obsidian’s complexities and looking for a private and easy-to-use alternative, Notesnook might just be the tool you need. With a familiar toolbar, excellent cross-platform availability, reminders support, and a private vault, Notesnook ticks all the right boxes.

Let’s discuss why Notesnook is proving to be a compelling Obsidian alternative for those seeking a more streamlined and secure note-taking experience.

7 Cross-platform availability

Accessible on all your devices

Here is where Notesnook truly surprised me. Unlike many Obsidian alternatives (looking at you, Bear Notes and Craft), Notesnook is available on every platform you can think of. It has native Windows (arm64 and x64), Mac (Intel and Apple Silicon), Linux, Android, and iPhone apps. Notesnook also offers a handy web clipper on both the Chrome Web Store and Firefox.

Whether you use a Windows desktop, MacBook, Pixel, or iPad, your Notesnook data is just a tap away on your device.

6 Easy to get started

With a familiar and rich toolbar