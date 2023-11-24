Soundcore Motion X600 $150 $200 Save $50 Get one of Anker's best Bluetooth speakers with the Soundcore Motion X600 and get ready to be impressed with amazing quality sound and a very portable design. $150 at Amazon

Soundcore has come a long way since the launch of its first speaker in 2014. Since then, Anker’s brand has continued growing and evolving to deliver an excellent collection of budget-friendly audio devices that will give you great value. Anker’s Soundcore Motion X600 is the perfect example of this, as it is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get for less than $200. And the best part is that now you can get yours for less if you act fast and take advantage of the latest Black Friday deals.

Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals will get you $50 savings on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get, as the Soundcore Motion X600 is currently available for just $150. I know you will love this Bluetooth speaker for many reasons, starting with its sleek and elegant design that feels premium in every way. It will deliver Hi-Res Spatial Audio, up to 50W of power that can get to be quite loud even in open spaces. You also get a Bass Booster, an IPX7 rating, Pro EQ, a built-in handle, AUX-in, and up to 12 hours of non-stop music playback. Of course, battery life will depend on whether you activate Spatial Audio and the Bass Booster, as these features will drain your battery faster.

Anker’s Soundcore Motion X600 is perfect for your pool party, but you might want to keep it away from the beach, as it has water protection, but sand could definitely do some damage to this gorgeous speaker. It comes in three different color options, with the Lunar Blue looking absolutely stellar, and believe me, it’s hard not to fall in love with it. So don’t wait any longer and take advantage of this amazing deal.