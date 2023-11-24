Televisions and monitors have continued to grow in size over the last two decades. Gone are the days of using small CRT boxes and now it's possible to buy a monitor for your PC that rivals the size of most household TV sets. Samsung is running a Black Friday promotion right now that sees up to $1,000 discounted from its largest screens. Even the king of displays, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is on sale.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 $2000 $2500 Save $500 Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 is where dreams become reality. This monster of a 57-inch monitor comes packed to the brim with premium features and a gorgeous mini-LED panel for the ultimate gaming experience. $2000 at Samsung

Why buy a single UHD 4K monitor when you can buy a 2-in-1? That's what Samsung offers with the mighty 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9. This thing is massive and consists of a dual UHD mini-LED panel. That's the equivalent of having two high-quality 4K monitors attached together. It's perfect for gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The Neo G9 can get bright too, with full support for DisplayHDR 1000. It's stunning, especially with $500 off.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor $2000 $3000 Save $1000 4K? Check! Super-fast response times? Check! Impressive visuals? You bet! This gorgeous Samsung gaming monitor is on sale with a huge $1,000 discount! $2000 at Samsung

57 inches a little too big? I get you, and so does Samsung, which is why the 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is also on sale. You can consider this a dual-purpose screen that can perform the duties of a PC monitor and TV (we've also rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals!). There's a gorgeous 55-inch curved panel with a full 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. A 1ms response time and support for FreeSync Premium Pro makes it a good pick for gaming. The best part of this monitor is the deal with Samsung offering a full $1,000 off its retail price.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95SC

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1200 $1800 Save $600 Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED is a good pick for gaming as it offers a dual QHD display with impressive specifications. This won't destroy your GPU or budget with its full $600 discount. $1200 at Samsung

We're slowly moving down the display size scale, but 49 inches is still impressively big. It's the size my main driver is and I find it to be more than enough for work and play. Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED has a dual QHD resolution and 240Hz maximum refresh rate. What's worth noting, however, is the 0.03ms (GtG) response time, which utterly decimates most other gaming monitors. If you're serious about your PC games, this would be the monitor to go for.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey CRG9

SAMSUNG Odyssey CRG Series 49" Gaming Monitor $800 $1200 Save $400 The Odyssey CRG Series 49" Gaming Monitor is one of the biggest ultrawide gaming monitors you'll find. It packs in a 5120x1400 resolution and is almost like having three monitors side by side by side. The monitor even has 1,000 nit brightness, and uses QLED technology for more accurate colors. Other features include the natural curve, the 120Hz refresh rate, and the built-in game mode which ensures you're gaming at your finest. $800 at Samsung

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey CRG is a similar affair to the G9 OLED with the same dual QHD resolution. It's the most affordable big monitor deal we've seen from Samsung, but don't write it off just yet. The stunning QLED panel has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, supports FreeSync Premium Pro, and even supports HDR1000. This deal shows that even when shopping on a tighter budget, it's still possible to bag a bargain.