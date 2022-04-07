IFA 2022 will return as an in-person event early this September

As pandemic restrictions ease up around the globe and things return to normalcy, tech events and trade shows are returning to their pre-pandemic glory days. CES 2022 and MWC 2022 were both held as in-person physical events this year, and now IFA will be making a return as well.

In a recent tweet from the official IFA Berlin Twitter handle, the event organizers announced that IFA 2022 would be an in-person event. The event will take place in Berlin, Germany, from September 2 to 6.

Get ready for #IFA2022 🚀

Over five days, from 2 to 6 September 2022, we will bring together global leading brands across consumer electronics, home appliances, information technology and telecommunications: https://t.co/uydppg0izs pic.twitter.com/wLY9R1AiVY — IFA Berlin (@IFA_Berlin) April 6, 2022

CES 2022 and MWC 2022 both had several restrictions and precautions in place, requiring attendees to provide vaccine and testing proof and follow other safety protocols. As Android Police points out, Germany has already lifted many COVD-related restrictions, so IFA 2022 will be relatively relaxed in terms of safety protocols.

“Based on the current assessments and predictions of the global situation, IFA 2022 has the potential to be the first truly global trade show for the CE-Industry since the start of the pandemic, offering industry, retail and media extremely high visibility and relevance,” said Martin Ecknig, CEO Messe Berlin. “The industry has a strong desire to return to an in-person event, and we are committed to making that a reality in Berlin this September in a safe and successful manner.”

IFA organizers say many leading global brands have already committed to the event and that they’re registering a high demand for the IFA Fitness & Digital Health area and the Home Appliances section.

The last time IFA was held as a physical event was in 2019. IFA 202o was a scaled-down invite-only event, while last year’s event was canceled at the last moment due to COVID-19.

IFA 2022 will likely be light on the mobile side of things, but we expect to see a plethora of announcements around smart home appliances and other categories.

