I wouldn't consider myself a keyboard expert, but I have been on a series of reviews over the past few months, and I've taken a keen interest in the field. While the typing experience is definitely what matters most, I love products with interesting designs, and on the show floor at IFA 2024 in Berlin, a relative newcomer called Dark Project caught my eye.

The company has some really interesting keyboard designs and ideas, plus the keyboards seem to be great to type on.

Some of the coolest-looking keyboards around

Inspired by Japan, Earth, and nature

Right off the bat, Dark Project has some of the coolest-looking keyboard designs I've ever seen. The current lineup on the company's website already has some great ones, including the DPO 87 Fuji, a Japan-inspired keyboard with some beautiful red and black keycaps. I got to see this one at the show, and it looks fantastic, but there are many other great options available.

But of course, the focus at the show was on the upcoming products from the company, with a special focus on the Terra Nova and Terra Nostra models. These keyboards both feature, as far as I can tell, all-metal chasses, and the design was clearly a huge focus. Dark Project took some time showing me the box of the Terra Nova, which is heavily inspired by the Earth and the solar system. As you unbox the keyboard, you get to see imagery depicting the formation of the planet. Then, the keyboard itself is littered with designs representing all kinds of tidbits related to Earth and its surrounding elements. It's really cool to see. And underneath the keyboard, you;ll find an engraved design showing all the planets in the solar system.

The Terra Nostra model is similar in the way that it's designed, but the theme is more focused on life on Earth, and particularly nature. You'll see more landscapes in this one, and the engraving on the back features a mountain range surrounding a lake. It's beautiful.

Another one that got my attention is a product that the company tells me doesn't have a name yet, but it has a very interesting aesthetic. It's an all-metal chassis, and the design is made to look like a tool. It's hefty, and it looks the part, with a metallic grey base with indents on the sides. It's available with totally normal printed keycaps, but there's also a version with 3D keycaps for some of the keys, which really adds to the look of the board. It has a volume knob and a screen, too, though the display was turned off in the units I saw.

This new lineup of keyboards is coming later this year, likely November or December, according to the people I spoke to.

Something else Dark Project brought to the show was the idea of a more modular keyboard, with a number pad that can be attached magnetically to either side of the letter keys. In fact, you can attach one on each side, which is supposed to be aimed at programmers and other users who need a lot of keyboard shortcuts. This is only a concept, though, and interest in this idea is still being gauged. But it's worth mentioning that the number pad can also connect to a PC via USB, so you have the option to use it attached or detached from the main keyboard.

The typing experience is important

Dark project makes its own switches

I didn't get a ton of time to judge the typing experience on these keyboards, but one thing the company did tell me about is the in-house switches that it uses in its keyboards, called G3ms. From what I could find, the models available right now come with the G3ms Sapphire switch, which is linear, though the company had a lot more switches at its booth, many of which were also linear.

The company's representative at the booth actually told me that it's surprising more keyboard companies don't make their own switches. Apparently, it's not that hard, which is not a statement I would have expected to hear.

Another part of the typing experience that was highlighted to me was the PCB mount. Rather than a standard gasket mount, where the board is attached to the base with screws, these keyboards use a flex mount, meaning the board is held up by springs. This allows the board to absorb the impact of typing on the keys more easily, since you won't be slamming against the base (of course, many gasket mounts also have impact absorption systems).

What makes this especially interesting, though, is that unnamed keyboard I mentioned in the section above even allows you to adjust the mount using a couple of dials on its underside. This allows you to customize the experience specifically for your tastes, which is a fantastic idea.

Some crazy collaborations are here, too

I hope we can buy these

In addition to the models Dark Project is planning to release, the company was also showing off some crazier designs in collaboration with a company called Black Rock. These aren't products that will be available for sale, but they're also the most interesting visually.

My favorite is probably this one that uses a wooden trim around the frame and has keycaps in very nature-like tones, like brown and green. It looks absolutely stunning. There was also a model with keycaps that were painted at the top with some sea motifs, but were mostly transparent, which was also very cool. And for a more... unique take, there were a couple of keyboard with very colorful keycaps that uses the Comic Sand font for the labels. My favorite of these was this purple board where the chassis almost appeared to be made of glass or some kind of acrylic. This one would definitely stand out, though the aesthetic may not be for everyone. There was even a wrist rest that actually some liquid inside of it.

I'd love to see all of these available for sale, though, even if they're made to order and crazy expensive. They just look interesting.