Shop iFace iPhone 13 Cases for Colorful Protection

iFace cases are instantly recognizable due to the curved shape that they’ve implemented into all of their designs. They make a large selection of cases for both Apple and Android devices, offering some really nice colors to choose from. The hype surrounding these cases has resulted in them being one of the most popular case options in Japan. Add some protection to your phone, while enjoying one of the many different color options available.

Shop iFace on Amazon

The First Class cases utilize a smooth Polycarbonate outer shell. This is the piece that is customizable with the color you choose. You’ll find a lanyard hole in the back that you can use to attach accessories, charms, or anything you’d like to add to your case. The curved shape of the case makes it easier to hold and lets you have a very good grip on your phone. This also sets this case apart from other designs on the market, breaking away from the standard rectangle design you are probably used to.

The edges of the First Class cases use a strong rubber border to protect your phone against drops. The corners are fitted with air pockets that will absorb impact if you should drop your phone. On the inside of the case, a honeycomb air cushioning matrix design is used to reinforce the structure of the phone. This design helps spread the shock of an impact throughout the entirety of the case. Every case is one solid piece, adding to the durability of these iFace cases.

The cutout for the camera is also reinforced with the same thick rubber border. The case raises above the lenses of the iPhone which ensures that your phone will have extra protection from scratches on the glass. With all of these protection features combined, you end up with 360 degrees of military-grade fall protection.

New colors have recently been added to the collection, with the Kusumi line. This new lineup has soft, light, and dreamy colors. The back has a matte finish with a fingerprint-resistant surface. These new cases are available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Max, and iPhone 13 Pro.

Go look at the huge selection of colors and case options on Amazon, and grab an iFace case for your iPhone 13. You’ll see why these are some of the most popular cases in Japan right now.

We thank iFace for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.