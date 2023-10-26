Key Takeaways Microsoft has partnered with iFixit to provide additional repair parts for Surface devices, making them more repairable and giving consumers more control over their devices.

Replacement components are available for various Surface devices, including Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models, with prices ranging from under $10 to $500.

Microsoft is enhancing its partnership with iFixit, and it's good news for do-it-yourself (DIY) fixers. Indeed, iFixit will now offer additional Surface repair parts, building on the offerings that you already could have purchased on the Microsoft Store, and the tools authorized service providers could purchase. Microsoft hopes that this availability will make its products even more repairable, especially for those folks who have devices that are out of warranty, and have technical skills.

As Microsoft outlined today, there are a lot of replacement components that you can purchase for pretty much every modern Surface device. You'll see parts for the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 7+., Surface Pro 8, and Surface Pro 9. And for Microsoft laptops, you'll find parts for Surface Laptops 3, 4, and 5, along with the Surface Laptop Go 2, and Surface Laptop Studio. Outlying devices like the Surface Studio 2+, and the Surface Laptop SE are covered, too. Recently announced devices like Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3 don't appear to have parts yet.

Some example parts include kickstands, displays, SSD doors, rubber feet, motherboards, charging ports, and cosmetic plates. Of course, parts vary by device, but links for the product pages for components for each of these devices can be found below. Prices on parts range from as low as under $10, to as high as $500.

Other than physical parts, iFixit also offers guides and videos, to help you go through the repair process on your own. You'll even find official service guides under the Documents section for each of these devices, and a forum to ask questions. You can buy the parts by clicking through to the Parts section of each listing, and also find a list of commonly used tools available for purchase, too.

It's really nice to see Microsoft step up its game and partner up with iFixit. This helps make a Surface device more long-term repairable, and it puts the consumer in control of their device. Microsoft isn't the only company to set up for self-repairs, though. Apple launched its own Self Repair Program for iPhones, then expanded it to MacBooks. Even Samsung has a partnership with iFixit, letting you fix your own phone.