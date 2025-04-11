The hard drive that I have been using since 2017 died on me around two years ago. It was past the 5-year mark, and had started showing signs that it was about to die, such as slow access speeds and occasional file corruption. Alas, I procrastinated backing up my data, ignoring all the well-meaning advice we tend to give readers here. Then, the worst happened, and my HDD stopped working completely one fine day.

My OS was intact, since I had long transitioned to an SSD as the primary drive, but the HDD still housed a lot of my old personal data, such as photos, videos, and media collection. In the face of no data backup whatsoever, I used a USB enclosure to access the drive and recover most of my data, but it was a slow and arduous process, considering the condition of the drive. I learned not to ignore the importance of data backups the hard way.

5 System imaging

Save it for a rainy day

Making an image of your OS partition or an entire drive is a good start to backing up your data. An image is literally that — a snapshot of your system just like it is, so you can restore your PC to working condition in no time. I knew about programs like Macrium Reflect that help you schedule regular system images (and had even used it for a while), but I never really had to use any of the images (fortunately), so I decided to delete those huge files hogging my storage. That was a bad move.

If I had a recent system image of my hard drive, I could have saved hours of effort wasted in recovering the data. Storing these images on a separate drive is a good start to ensuring data integrity, but even that drive can fail, given enough time. Hence, it's best to combine system imaging with some of the other backup strategies in this list to ensure your backup is safe.