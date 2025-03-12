Summary The FlyingCam, created by Sebastian Duell, is a portable camera solution.

The project uses an IKEA lamp's arm and an ESP32 for easy setup.

The camera has a 14-hour battery life and can be connected via Wi-Fi or router.

Security cameras are great for protecting your home, but sometimes, you need a video feed for a specific area for a set amount of time. For instance, if you've set some food out to cool but don't want your cat to leap up on the counter and get a mouthful, there's now a solution: ripping out the innards of an IKEA lamp and stuffing a webcam inside.

The FlyingCam is a portable camera solution for wherever you need it

As spotted by Hackaday, the FlyingCam is the invention of one Sebastian Duell. Sebastian took the time to show off the FlyingCam and even provided a step-by-step tutorial on how you can make your own.

The most project critical component may involve a trip to your local IKEA:

FlyingCam is using a Ikea NÄVLINGE(TM) for it's flexible arm so the camera can easily point in every direction. With the attached USB-Power Bank it is highly portable because it needs no extra power supply. The parts used are easy to get or 3D printed, the hole system is build around ESP32 which is used also for the display.

Sebastian claims the FlyingCam has a battery life of 14 hours, which is more than enough time to keep an eye out over something for a little while. Just place the camera down where it needs to be, use the IKEA lamp's flexible arm to get the right angle, and then you're good to go.

Once it's built, you can connect to it through either its built-in Wi-Fi access point or by hooking it up to your router. Sebastian also includes instructions for an optional "Standmon" device that acts as a dedicated screen through which you can watch your FlyingCam feed.

If you like the idea of making your own cameras to dot around the home, there are plenty of other ways you can try. For example, our own Daniel Allan made a trail cam to see what was roaming around his yard at night, and Ayush Pande wrote up a walkthrough for creating a security camera using a Raspberry Pi. Whatever niche use-case you have for your webcam, there's bound to be someone who made something similar and create a guide on how you can make one too.