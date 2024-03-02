I've been testing wireless earbuds since the earliest days, back when a German start-up named Bragi was making waves with its pioneering Dash earbuds, back when people on Twitter were openly skeptical about whether AirPods would actually be practical. During that 2015-2016 era, wireless earbuds came in all shapes and sizes — and also with a lot of compromises, like unstable connectivity, sub-par audio quality, etc.

The tech behind wireless earbuds has improved by leaps and bounds in the years since, and today, even a $40 set of no-name earbuds can keep a stable connection and provide decent audio. But this commoditization of wireless audio also removes the sense of uniqueness and fun.

Wireless earbuds today mostly look and behave the same. The audio differences between the big brands are so nuanced that it takes a verbose audiophile to write paragraphs about them. When a Shenzhen tech brand named Ikko approached me, I was ready to decline until I heard the pitch: the Ikko ActiveBuds are wireless earbuds housed in a case that's essentially a small Android phone. It's got a touchscreen, silicon, internal memory, microphone, speakers, and even a SIM tray.

I've been using the ActiveBuds for about two months. While the earbuds and audio quality are nothing to write home about, that smart case is indeed very cool and has come in handy during certain niche situations. But its $329 asking price is going to severely limit its appeal.

About this review: Ikko sent me a pair of ActiveBuds to review. The company did not have input in this article.

Ikko ActiveBuds 6.5 / 10 The Ikko ActiveBuds are wireless earbuds housed in a case that's essentially a mini Android phone. The case has a 1.8-inch OLED with touch support, silicon, 32GB of internal storage, and even a SIM tray. You can take it outside and stream music or even make calls with it. Pros The case can run Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music on its own

Can leave your phone at home and use just the earbuds and case for calls and music streaming

The OLED screen is vivid and responsive Cons Audio quality from earbuds are on par with mid-range $70 earbuds

ANC doesn't really eliminate ambient noise much

No official way to sideload Android apps $329 at Ikko

Ikko ActiveBuds: Pricing and Availability

The Ikko ActiveBuds are available for purchase now through Ikko's website and Aliexpress — the earbuds with 32GB of internal storage retail for $329.

Specifications Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones Yes Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 IP Rating IPX4 (earbuds only) Solo bud mode? Yes Driver Size 10mm silicon driver Charging type USB-C Weight 86g (case and earbuds) Dimensions and weight (case) 63 x 50 x 24.8mm Colors Black Noise Cancellation Yes

Hardware overview

The case is unique; the earbuds are not

The Ikko ActiveBuds is a boxy plastic case with a slide-open cover, revealing a set of black earbuds inside. The case could attract curious queries in public because its top lid packs a vivid 1.8-inch OLED screen, and the lid snaps shut with a satisfying click.

The case packs an undisclosed quad-core 1.4 GHz processor with 32GB of internal storage, a single microphone and speaker hole at the bottom, a SIM tray supporting 4G SIM cards, a battery, and motion sensors. The software is a custom Ikko UI that comes pre-loaded with Spotify, ChatGPT, a translation app, and a dialer.

With a SIM card, you can make phone calls directly with the case without even needing the earbuds because the case has a microphone and speaker. This is basically a small, low-powered Android phone. Let's get back to the screen, which is the most impressive part of this whole package.

The 1.8-inch OLED screen supports multi-touch, has a PPI of 326, and gets up to 500 nits of brightness. It's sharp enough to read the text cleanly without spotting pixels, even when I run Spotify on it. There's also a touch panel on the right of the screen that supports swipes, allowing me to scroll through the UI by swiping up and down.

Ikko does not specify the battery size in the case, but the earbuds can run for about seven hours on a single charge, and the case provides another three charges. This depends, of course, on how often you use the case's screen and apps.

The earbuds themselves are bland: all-black plasticky earbuds with a removable silicon tip. They're lightweight and comfortable enough to wear, and the elongated stems house a touch-sensitive panel that supports taps. But the 10mm ceramic drivers pump out just decent audio. I'll discuss audio quality in the "What I don't like" section.

Software

The UI is functional but limited

The UI is simple enough, with a "homescreen" showing the battery percentage of the earbuds, along with date and time. These are shown in a widget-like card with rounded corners for a nice visual touch. As mentioned, the ActiveBuds come out of the box with some apps installed, including Spotify, Zoom, ChatGPT, and a translation app developed by Ikko that supports 45 languages. Ikko is keen to mention that ChatGPT and the two-way translation app are provided free of charge without subscription fees.

Ikko's app store has a couple more music streaming apps to install (Apple Music and Tidal), a couple of basic games like Snake, and a Calculator app, but that's about it. There's not much else in the app store right now.

Unfortunately, Ikko's UI does not offer the option to install other Android apps (at least not officially; I'm sure more tech-savvy can find a way to sideload since this thing does run Android). I would love to be able to run, say, Instagram or Twitter on this thing. Yes, the screen is tiny, but I like to scroll mindlessly through Instagram when I'm bored.

What I like

The ActiveBuds's biggest selling point is it's a completely standalone music-playing device, and I'm happy to report most of the features work as advertised without hiccups. You can put a data SIM card in the case and stream Spotify or Apple Music directly. The Spotify app here is the full mobile app, so you get your whole playlist; you can even search for songs and artists using an on-screen keyboard (though typing can be difficult), and when you play songs, you can even bring up the lyrics or watch the short music video that comes with some tracks. You can even store music locally in the case for listening when you're, say, on the plane, or somewhere without connection.

When you have a SIM card in there, you can make phone calls (and even Zoom voice calls) without needing to connect to a phone or laptop. The microphone pumps out a very teeny sound, but it is possible to hear the other end if you're in a quiet environment. In noisier settings, you can simply put on the earbuds.

ChatGPT runs fine on it, so you can ask it a variety of questions and see results in text form on the screen, and also read aloud back to you. The translation app also works fast enough, supporting 45 languages. To use the translation app, you can simply have two parties speak into the case, or take out the earbuds and hand one to the other person who can then talk into the earbud.

Everything works as advertised. But the biggest question is, do we need these features? Most of us have our phones with us almost at all times, so there really aren't a lot of times when I need my wireless earbuds to run Spotify on its own. The best case I can think of for the ActiveBuds is for people who want to go to the gym or on a run without taking their phone. I used to be one of these people (back before my work got so busy I couldn't go two hours without checking messages), so I understand the appeal. But it's niche.

What I don't like

I already mentioned this earlier, but the audio quality from the earbuds are not great. They're not bad per se; they just sound about on par with a $70 set of earbuds. Audio lacks that extra oomph, with weak bass and not the clean-sounding highs. I must stress again the audio quality is not bad, but these earbuds are $329, and the audio quality is definitely a tier below even $150 earbuds, let alone the AirPods Pros or Bose Earbuds that are in the $300 range.

What I can say is objectively bad is the ANC (active noise cancelation) or the lack thereof. The ANC here only marginally gets rid of some outside noise, coming nowhere close to ANC offered by not just other $300 earbuds from Apple or Bose but even $99 earbuds from Jabra.

I also wish Ikko would just open up the Android OS and let us install any Android app on it. Just put the Google Play store in there and let us do what we want. The 1.8-inch screen's aspect ratio is an upright rectangle, so it's not going to "break" apps the way many clamshell foldable outside screens do. I would like to be able to check emails, Instagram, or Telegram messages on this thing.

Should you get the Ikko ActiveBuds?

You should get the Ikko ActiveBuds if:

You want earbuds that can work completely standalone without needing to pair to anything

You want to leave your phone behind but still listen to music on runs or other workouts

You should not get the Ikko ActiveBuds if:

You want great audio quality

You are like most people and have their phone with them every waking moment anyway

I am glad something like the Ikko ActiveBuds exists. As I said at the beginning, wireless earbuds have become quite boring, so I always applaud when brands think out of the box and try new things. Ultimately, the ActiveBuds are too pricey at $329, and I can't think of many instances when one would need their earbuds to work completely standalone without connecting to a phone.

As I said, the only use case I can think of is people who like to work out without taking their phones. Otherwise, why do I need my earbud case to access ChatGPT or Spotify when my phone could do it? If these were cheaper, I could see someone buying it for the niche usage scenarios, but at $329, it's a very tough sell.