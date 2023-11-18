Once upon a time, I used to carry around modded Android phones and Windows laptops. Those dark days, however, are now behind me. I haven't actively used a computer running Microsoft's operating system since 2018. Looking back, I don't miss it, and there are at least five reasons why I'll likely stick to macOS for as long as it exists.

1 What makes Apple Apple

Tight ecosystem, polished hardware, swift software ...

The biggest reason I've switched from Windows to macOS is Apple's tight ecosystem. Following my shift from iOS to Android, my workflows started falling apart. While iPhones can communicate with Windows PCs using third-party solutions, it overcomplicates my life unnecessarily. A first-party implementation on a system level will pretty much always be superior to third-party tools and offer deeper integrations.

That's not to mention that none of the Macs I've used in the past few years have caused any problems. Both the hardware and software work reliably, and I state this as a macOS developer beta tester. I run pre-release builds on my work machine, and it still manages to deliver an excellent battery life, a smooth performance, and a premium exterior feel. Meanwhile, while not all Windows computers are bad, my overall experience using the other OS was inferior. I'd face more random glitches, freezing, UI inconsistencies, etc. On the other hand, I enjoy touching and using my Mac.

2 A single set of code

Universal apps and macOS exclusives

Another reason I love using all of Apple's operating systems is the App Store, which features similar sets of apps across all iDevices. Through universal apps, developers can easily make their iOS apps available on iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and, well, macOS. So, many of the paid apps I've purchased for my iPhone 15 Pro Max are available on the Mac App Store under the same listing. This enables me to use these premium applications on my MacBook Air M2 without having to buy a separate license for my computer.

That's not to mention that many indie developers exclusively code for Apple platforms. Some of the apps I actively use, such as Flighty, are available on iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS, but not Android or Windows. So, by using macOS, I'm getting the same exclusives that I install and use on my iPhone and iPad. That's not to mention that these operating systems all share similar user interface and design guidelines, so these universal apps tend to look the same across all of my devices, and familiarity only helps the muscle memory.

No gradual, server-side rollouts

Speaking of familiarity, when a fresh wave of major Apple OS updates arrives, it typically packs the same new features across all of the devices, such as Focus modes. So not only do my third-party apps stay on the same page across mobile and computing devices, but first-party ones, too.

That's not to mention that all users get the exact same updates at the exact same minute. There are no gradual macOS rollouts based on a percentage lottery. Of course, you could always choose not to download a new macOS update. However, enthusiasts who look forward to testing the latest and greatest features offered by Apple appreciate that they can access them on Day One.

Furthermore, I've quite literally never had any macOS updates fail while installing, despite being on the developer beta channel and typically installing a new update once every week or two. Meanwhile, downloading stable Windows updates and installing used to fail from time to time or need to re-download for whatever reason.

4 I use my Mac for work

I don't care about PC gaming or about building my own machine

Windows PCs have their own strengths. For example, they're arguably the superior gaming platform. That's not to mention that you can get more creative when it comes to building or upgrading your machine. Meanwhile, all new Macs, apart from the Mac Pro, limit you to the predefined configuration and don't have the same extensive library of games. While I acknowledge that these are shortcomings in the Mac department, they simply don't apply to me.

My MacBook is exclusively a work machine. I use it to just type, read, browse, and do basic photo editing. I don't game on it at all, and its specs are powerful enough to handle my computing needs. This will remain the case for years to come. So, while Windows PCs may have their own pros, for me they're all irrelevant. I quite literally can't find a single reason to switch back.

5 Distraction-free

Fewer ads and bloatware

And, surely, one can't get work done reliably when there are intrusive elements cluttering the screen. Windows is objectively more bloated than macOS and surfaces more ads. While Apple has been increasingly marketing its services on its devices, the notifications are still not as frequent or intrusive as those on Windows. Furthermore, macOS doesn't question you if you decide to quit an app, cough, OneDrive, cough.

It feels like Microsoft is begging you to use its services and makes your life harder when you try to look elsewhere. While Apple sometimes provides its apps with privileges that third-party devs may not have access to, it doesn't loudly oppose you using third-party solutions. It's just confident that the seamless experience of using its apps and services will make users want to stay, willingly.

I have no reason to switch back to Windows

While I'm happy that Windows OS exists to keep the rivalry heated, I don't see any reason why I, or anyone in my shoes, should switch back to it. I use macOS Sonoma for productivity reasons, and that's where the Mac excels (ba-dum-tss). And thanks to its tight integration with iOS, I get to hand off tasks between my devices effortlessly. The experience across all of my iDevices is streamlined, and this only makes my life easier. Technology is meant to serve us in the background while we focus on the content we're developing; we shouldn't have to overthink how they work (or don't). And having used all the major mobile and computing operating systems, it has become evident to me that Apple products just work.