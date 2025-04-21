Back in the day, ESXi was all the craze in the home lab community, as it provided several enterprise-grade virtualization features without forcing users to pay a dime. However, the free version of the platform was discontinued after Broadcom took over VMware, forcing server enthusiasts to seek greener, open-source pastures for their home lab workloads.

For months, Proxmox served as a safe haven after many home labbers flocked to its feature-laden ecosystem. But in a twist of fate, Broadcom reinstated the free version of ESXi with version 8.0U3e, providing casual users the option to switch back to the VMware suite without expending thousands of dollars in licenses. While it’s undoubtedly great news for fans of ESXi, and I’d probably run it in my home lab at some point just to test it out, I’m satisfied with my Proxmox workstation and would rather not migrate to the former again.

4 ESXi is rife with network driver issues

Good luck running it on your old system

Since I’ve got my old PC gathering dust in my rat’s nest of a home lab, I figured I could outfit it with ESXi while working on my Proxmox server in the meantime. Unfortunately, the platform refused to work on my system because ESXi failed to detect a proper network adapter. Now, I’ll admit that the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming motherboard in the system is far from new. But considering that it’s the first system I used to set up Proxmox, I was a bit miffed with the compatibility issues.

Unfortunately, troubleshooting the error led me on a wild goose chase. Switching to my TP-Link TX401 10G NIC did nothing to resolve the issue, and my USB-to-Ethernet adapter was just as useless. After that, I disabled the option to boot into the proprietary TOS on my TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus and tried using it as the ESXi host machine – only to run into the network issue again. Since desperate times call for desperate measures, I repeated the same process on my beloved F4-424 Max NAS, which resulted in the same issue again. But since I’d come this far, I removed the Proxmox boot drive from my enterprise-grade dual Xeon server, plugged the Ethernet cable into its built-in network card, and fired up ESXi. Lo and behold, it still showed the no network adapters detected error!

In stark contrast, Proxmox has a fairly simple installation process and is so lightweight that you can even set it up on a mere Intel N100 system. Considering that my only options are grabbing a new network card or preparing a custom ISO containing the correct NIC drivers, I’d rather stay on Proxmox.

3 Ability to allocate over 8 v-cores to VMs

It’s especially useful for server PC owners