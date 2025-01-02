The next generation of graphics card releases is upon us, with Intel releasing its second-generation Battlemage cards just before the new year. With both Nvidia and AMD having keynote events at CES 2025, we also know more graphics cards are about to launch. Nvidia's RTX 5000 series is likely to capture the high-end and enthusiast side of the market, and early leaks show high prices to match the expected high performance.

That leaves AMD's Radeon, which is going to skip a numbering generation and go straight to the RX 9000 series if everything in leaks comes true. Yes, that means the next AMD GPUs will be over 9000, but unlike the super-powered Goku that the phrase was originally coined for, AMD's cards are going to aim for the midrange.

I'm not entirely sure that leaving Intel to the budget end of the market and Nvidia to the high end is the right move, but it worked for the RX 7000 series, which eventually overperformed with successive driver updates. What I am sure of is that AMD, under the steering of Dr. Su is a different animal from the AMD of yesteryear, and nothing is done without purpose. The technology that will make up RDNA 4 is going to be exciting to see once it is released, and here's why.

Related AMD Radeon RX 8000 series: All of the rumors so far With Team Red reportedly planning to exit the high-end GPU market, the upcoming RX 8000 cards sound pretty tempting for mid-range gamers

5 They might finally have dedicated hardware ray tracing

This would be a huge divergence from earlier cards but could pay off

Close

While Nvidia leans heavily on its RT cores for AI-accelerated ray tracing and upscaling, and Intel has similarly dedicated cores in its graphics cards, AMD has long stuck to software-based solutions running on the general-purpose GPU cores that underpin all Radeon graphics cards. It's not a bad approach, as it means that AMD upscaling technologies can be used on any graphics card as they're not tied to any particular hardware cores, but it does mean that ray tracing on AMD GPUs is behind in performance compared to the competition.

But, in a recent post on GPUOpen, there are signs that AMD might introduce hardware-based cores for performing AI calculations for real-time ray tracing. The processing power needed for ray tracing denoising is immense, which is why Nvidia uses RT cores and AI to clean up the ray tracing image, in Ray Reconstruction. It's arguably the feature that brings systems to their knees when turned on in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, so doing it all in software as AMD has done in the past is unlikely.

Plus, the PlayStation 5 Pro (which is powered by AMD hardware) has a dedicated chip for AI acceleration of the PSSR upscaler, which isn't that far away from the FSR upscaler that Radeon graphics use. That points to AMD including similar dedicated silicon into future RDNA cards. Even if it only handles a small part of FSR 4's tasks, it could bring hefty improvements in ray tracing performance.

4 They're going to be relatively affordable

Leaked Nvidia pricing has me worried for enthusiasts