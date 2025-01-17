Ever since Valve took the wraps off the Steam Deck and showed us how good Linux gaming could be, I have been hooked. I've been a distro-dabbler most of my life but never quite found the one to keep my attention long-term. Even before I got my hands on one of the handheld consoles, I could already see how transformative it was for the mass adoption of Linux.

Then, just before the Steam Deck OLED was released, I got one of my own, and it's had a huge impact on my gaming habits. I've been going back through my library and finishing indie games that I didn't want to use my powerful gaming PC for, as well as long RPGs like Fallout 4 that I could play for a little while and then save my progress. The last time a piece of gaming hardware changed my habits was years ago when I bought the Game Boy Micro. I took it everywhere, playing it on the bus, before work, during lunch breaks, and even when out in the burgeoning EDM scene at the time.

Now, Valve has said it will soon be releasing a beta of SteamOS 3 that will support more devices, and I couldn't be more excited. The option to use SteamOS on the ROG Ally X or Legion Go is very alluring, and the tease that it might work as a desktop distro for other hardware is fantastic. I can't wait to get it installed on the more capable hardware of other PC gaming handhelds, and I'll be building a new PC to use with my TV for couch gaming as well.

5 Windows needs competition as a gaming OS

It's never been the best option, but the only option

Before Microsoft Windows was a thing, home computers ran their games on variations of DOS and BASIC, depending on which manufacturer you got your computer from. Then Windows came along and eventually took over as the de facto operating system for personal computing, at least if you were a gamer. It's even powering the Xbox nowadays in a customized form, so developers know they can make their games run on Windows and find an audience. Apple's macOS is still terrible for gaming, even after a huge push to make it easier to port games to the platform, and Linux has only recently become a viable option.

Valve made Linux gaming a viable alternative to Windows because of its Proton compatibility layer. This layer translates Windows-only games to run on Linux as if they were coded for Linux. It's an impressive technical achievement, and it works with the majority of Windows games—except for those that come through the Microsoft Store, but that's another story.

The main thing to know is that SteamOS can play most Windows games as if they were native apps, and that means you can use your existing libraries of games with the Linux-based operating system. It does this so well that only some games need any manual tweaking to get running, and the list of games that refuse to load is even smaller. The year of the Linux desktop might finally be near.

4 SteamOS big picture mode is perfect for couch gaming

I can't wait for a Steam Machine to be a viable option for playing on the TV

I spend far too much time sitting at my desk, so whenever I can, I prefer to play games from the comfort of my couch. That means I either deal with the lower power of gaming consoles or use a more powerful PC running Windows. Because of how annoying Windows can be to navigate, I tend to sacrifice frame rates for convenience and pick up one of the console controllers, or plug in my Steam Deck and use that on the TV.

But with SteamOS 3 beta coming as an installable file that works on other devices, I can install it on a more powerful PC to stay plugged into the TV. That means I can always boot up into Steam with the Steam Deck dashboard instead of having to open Steam and go into Big Picture mode. Admittedly, that's only removing a few extra steps, but that can be enough friction to make me not want to play any games after a long day.