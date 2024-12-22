PC gaming has a huge following, and whether you built your own rig or bought a good prebuilt PC, it's a good time to be in the hobby. Both huge studios and indie developers are releasing fantastic games every year; PC gaming technology is truly impressive, and the community can be awesome to interact with. But as good as PC gaming is right now, the future is going to be even better.

Normally, this is where I'd say things like virtual reality is finally going to seem like real life, but that's very unlikely to happen.

What I'm excited about in the future isn't gimmicks but a more level playing field where games are universally accessible. One where display technology is of such quality that even budget monitors give an immersive, color-accurate experience. One where you can play your PC games on whichever operating system you choose and get similar performance. Some of these aspirations are far off, while some are almost within grasp, but all of them will make PC gaming stronger.

6 Linux is now a viable option

Windows' dominance of PC gaming is no longer

The year of the Linux desktop might still be far into the future, but the last few years have been truly transformative for Linux gaming. Valve decided to use a customized version of Linux for the operating system on the Steam Deck, and one of the big challenges was how to approach the playing of games written to work on Windows. Instead of forcing developers to port their games, Valve created the Proton compatibility layer, which essentially translates those games on the fly, so Linux thinks it's running a native program.

What's even better is that it works on pretty much any game, and Valve is working to try and make even more of your game library work seamlessly on Linux. It doesn't just translate the game code, but also Direct3D API calls to native Linux ones. You don't need a Steam Deck to use it either, as you can install the Proton packages onto any Linux distribution and start gaming. Some games, notably those with anti-cheat measures, don't run well (if at all) on Linux, but that may change in the future if the developers of the anti-cheat programs create Linux-native versions. Until then, being able to play the majority of your Windows games on another operating system is pretty darn cool.

5 PC gaming handhelds are awesome

Being able to play PC games without a large desktop PC is a dream