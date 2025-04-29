For the past decade, I've loved using Synology network-attached storage (NAS) hardware. The brand has been at the forefront of my home lab and smart home setup for most of that duration, but I eventually found it time to move on. Turnkey NAS enclosures are fantastic by today's standards. They have powerful internals, great software support, and you won't struggle to find a guide or two to accomplish some task. The reason I ceased using Synology (and other branded) NAS is solely because I outgrew them, which is something many, aside from enthusiasts, won't experience.

Synology NAS is great for beginners

Though you're still limited