One of my favorite games when I was younger was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It was my introduction to Bethesda as a game developer, and it's a game that I invested nearly 300 hours into during my first playthrough. With that being said, I never got around to playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Friends of mine who have played it have always told me how amazing it is. Despite this, I never went back to give it a chance. Thanks to the release of Oblivion Remastered, I now have the perfect opportunity to give the game a try. I admit that it is a fun game that I totally missed out on, but there are some clear issues it has that I think should be reworked.

4 The character creator

It's a bit horrendous