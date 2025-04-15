Handheld devices have become some of the most popular ways to experience our favorite games, and without a doubt, two of the most prolific ones are the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. Both devices have captivated demographics far beyond the gamer that's "tuned in" to the tech space, and despite being quite different, both have sold exceedingly well.

With the Switch 2 on the horizon, though, I've had a tough decision to make. I love my Switch and all of its first-party titles, but I don't think I can bring myself to buy its new big brother. I'm choosing to wait for Valve's second stab at a Steam Deck, and I know I won't regret it.

Both devices fill their niche

There's no better way to experience games on the go