Apple iMac (2021) $1050 $1650 Save $600 This 24-inch iMac is a fantastic all-in-one desktop computer powered by Apple's M1 chip. It can now be had for far less with this $600 discount. $1050 at Best Buy

There are a lot of different desktop PCs out on the market. But if you're looking for a computer that's breeze to set up and use, then the Apple iMac is going to be the one for you. While it can typically cost quite a bit, this new deal drops it down to its lowest price yet, coming in at $600 off for a limited time.

Related iMac 24-inch Review: The Apple M1 changes the game Apple's new 24-inch iMac is the first Mac to be redesigned for Apple Silicon, and Apple really went all-out with it. Read on for our review.

What's great about the 24-inch iMac?

Close

There's a lot to love about Apple's iMac, offering lots of power in a slim and compact size. The computer is powered by Apple's M1 SoC that's paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a beautiful 24-inch 4.5K Retina display that delivers wonderful colors, and also has a powerful speaker system that delivers a robust audio experience.

In addition, the computer has a 180p webcam that's perfect for video calls, along with a three-microphone setup that brings another level of clarity for voice calls. When it comes to connectivity, you get plenty of options with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. It's also great that this computer also comes with a keyboard and mouse. The keyboard features added security with a Touch ID sensor that can be used to keep the computer secure or make purchases online.

While this is the complete package, pricing for the iMac is usually at a premium. Luckily, this model is now discounted well below its original retail price, coming in at just $1049.99 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about buying a Mac, this is going to be a deal you don't want to miss, and you won't regret buying one of the best all-in-one computers for an absolute steal at $600 off.