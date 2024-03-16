If you're looking for an all-in-one PC with a lot of power, there's no better option than Apple's iMac. The computer is slim and has a striking display, along with a powerful M1 chip. Right now, you can score the iMac 24-inch with M1 processor for $550 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $899.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the iMac?

The iMac is the perfect computer for someone that doesn't have a lot of space. Everything comes inside the box, like the main unit, keyboard, and mouse, which makes it easy to set up and use. Furthermore, it's extremely svelte coming in at just 11.5mm thin. The iMac features a large 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with excellent resolution and beautiful and accurate colors.

Furthermore, it's powered by Apple's M1 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, offering tons of power, capable of handling pretty much anything you can throw at it. The computer also has a built-in 1080p webcam with a three-microphone array for sharp images and crystal clear audio. In addition, you get plenty of connectivity with two Thunderbolt 4 and two USB-C ports, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model, as it offers everything you could pretty much want. With that said, it is normally a little on the pricey side, so if you've been looking to score a Mac for a great price, now's going to be the time to shop. While the iMac comes in a wide range of colors, if you're looking for a deep discount, the orange, pink, and purple models are going to be on sale.

Just make sure to get it while you can, because at this price, the deals won't last long. Of course, if you're looking for some alternatives, you can also check out our recommendations for some of the best all-in-one computers on the market in 2024.