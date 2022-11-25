Apple's All-in-One (AiO) desktop computer is currently discounted for Black Friday. You can grab an M1-powered 24-inch iMac for $150 less.

Apple iMac M1 Apple iMac (2021) Premium Pick $1149 $1299 Save $150 This 24-inch iMac is a mighty desktop computer that comes in seven different color options. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip. $1149 at Amazon

Black Friday's computing deals are here, and this one goes for the Apple fans out there. As you might already know, the Cupertino firm sells a wide range of Macs, including an All-in-One (AiO) desktop computer. For those of you who tend to work from their homes only, the 24-inch iMac might make more sense than a MacBook. That's not to mention that it includes a mouse, keyboard, and built-in screen. So unlike a Mac Mini or Mac Studio, you won't be needing to do any assembling or accessory shopping. If you've been contemplating this M1-powered AiO for a while, now is the right time to grab a unit. Thanks to a limited-time offer, you can save a whopping $150 on this mighty Mac.

For a few days only, you will be able to own a 24-inch iMac M1 for just $1,149. At the time of writing, all seven colors are available for the 8-core GPU variant. The base, 7-core GPU model is already unavailable in some finishes. So if you have a color preference, you may need to act fast and claim a unit before they run out of stock.

Apart from GPU variations, you also get to pick between 256GB and 512GB SSD configurations. If you're not sure which storage capacity to go for, check your existing machine and use it as a reference.

