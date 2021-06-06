Does the Apple iMac with M1 chip support Continuity and Handoff?

One of the major advantages of using multiple Apple devices is the way they all function together in the ecosystem. Let’s say you have an iPhone 12 and you just bought the new iPad Pro 2021 with the M1 chip. You can seamlessly transfer files, complete a task from the iPhone on the iPad, answer phone calls directly from the iPad, and a lot more. These features are a part of what Apple refers to as continuity and handoff.

Now, let’s add a Mac to the mix. All three devices now — the iPhone, iPad, and Mac — will work in tandem to help you do things like scan documents using the continuity camera feature, access a universal clipboard across devices, and more. If you just bought yourself a brand new 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip or are planning to get one soon, you must be wondering if these continuity and handoff features work with the device.

Does the 24-inch iMac with M1 support Continuity and Handoff?

The simple answer is yes, the 24-inch iMac with M1 that Apple recently launched does support both Continuity as well as Handoff features. It’s important to understand that both Continuity and Handoff are features that are baked into macOS and hence are a part of the software package that you get when you buy a Mac. Both these features use common technologies like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to communicate with multiple devices on your network and provide seamless integration between them. No matter which new Mac you buy, these features are going to be available to you by default regardless of whether it has an Intel chip or Apple’s own Silicon.

So if you get the new M1 24-inch iMac and already have an iPhone or iPad, you’ll easily be able to use Continuity and Handoff to make your workflow more convenient. If you don’t have an iPhone, you might want to wait for the upcoming iPhone 13 which is just a few months away and is expected to bring in much-needed improvements like a smaller notch and high refresh rate displays.