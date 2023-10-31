Key Takeaways The new 24-inch iMac M3 is faster than the previous M1 generation and offers hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

The iMac comes in a range of vibrant colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, with matching accessories and power cord.

Preorders for the 24-inch iMac M3 are available now, starting at $1,299, and it will start shipping on November 7th.

Apple introduced its new range of M3-powered Macs, with the 24-inch iMac purportedly up to twice as fast as the M1 generation, and for the first time, it benefits from hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 upgrades, along with support for up to 24GB of memory. Besides the performance boost, the new iMac maintains the same impressive design from 2021, which also means you get all the same vibrant (or not) color options.

What are the 24-inch iMac M3 color options?

For those new to the iMac, the 24-inch option is remarkably thin and has color choices to suit everyone. Whether you prefer an understated silver for the office or to turn heads with pink, there's something for you. You can get the computer in any of the following: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Each choice is matched with a striking wallpaper of the same color.

Green

Yellow

Orange

Pink

Purple

Blue

Silver

24-inch iMac M3 color-matching

The all-in-one iMac is just 11.5mm thick, and every element is perfectly color-matched, including the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard. Even the power cord sports the same colors. There's also the option to upgrade to the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. That means when you order a new iMac, you'll get a super sleek desktop computer to match your personal style.

Whichever color you choose, you get the same great internal specs and upgrade options, starting at $1,299 or $108.25 per month for 12 months if you finance through Apple. You can preorder now, and it'll start shipping on Nov. 7.