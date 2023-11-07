MacBook Air (M2) Editor's choice $1049 $1299 Save $250 The latest MacBook Air offers a portable build, the M2 chip, a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support, and a 15.3-inch display. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work. Pros Portable and versatile Long battery life Includes Touch ID Cons Dull finishes Smaller screen Older Apple M2 chip $1049 at Best Buy (15 inches)

Apple's latest Macs are many people's go-to computers. They offer an extensive set of productivity apps and tools through macOS Sonoma, making them ideal for work and study alike. Though considering that Apple sells a wide range of computers, finding the right Mac may be challenging. If you have a $1,299 budget, then the 24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) and 15-inch MacBook Air (M2, 2023) are two solid options to look into. We will be breaking both Macs down to help you find out which one better suits your needs.

iMac M3 vs MacBook Air M2: Price, availability, and specs

The 15-inch MacBook Air (M2, 2023) launched on June 13 for $1,299 in Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight finishes. Meanwhile, the 24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) will launch on Nov. 7 for the same $1,299 price. You can pick between Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple. Both Apple computers offer higher-end configurations that expectedly cost extra.

iMac M3 MacBook Air M2 CPU Apple M3: 8 cores Apple M2: 8 cores GPU 8 cores

10 cores (costs extra) 10 cores RAM 8GB

16GB (costs extra)

24GB (costs extra) 8GB

16GB (costs extra)

24GB (costs extra) SSD 256GB

512GB (costs extra)

1TB (costs extra)

2TB (costs extra) 256GB

512GB (costs extra)

1TB (costs extra)

2TB (costs extra) Display 23.5 inches

4480x2520

218ppi

500 nits

60Hz 15.3 inches

2880x1864

224ppi

500 nits

60Hz Battery None 66.5Whr lithium-polymer battery

Up to 18 hours of video playback Ports 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4

3.5mm headphone jack

Gigabit Ethernet (costs extra)

2x USB 3 (costs extra) 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4

3.5mm headphone jack

MagSafe 3 Webcam 1080p 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 21.5 x 18.1 x 5.8 inches (54.7x46.1x14.7cm)

9.75 pounds (4.43 kg) 13.40 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (34.04 x 23.76 x 1.15cm)

3.3 pounds (1.51 kg) Biometrics Touch ID (costs extra) Touch ID OS macOS Sonoma macOS Sonoma Colors Blue

Green

Pink

Silver

Yellow (costs extra)

Orange (costs extra)

Purple (costs extra) Silver

Starlight

Space Gray

Midnight Price Starts at $1,299 Starts at $1,299

Design and display

When investing in a computer, the design and display are two of the most important aspects to consider. In this battle, we have an all-in-one, stationary computer and a portable, lightweight notebook. The iMac (M3, 2023) offers a 23.5-inch 4480x2520 display, while the MacBook Air (M2, 2023) has a more compact 15.3-inch display with a 2880x1864 resolution. Both screens offer 500 nits peak brightness, similar pixel densities, and 60Hz refresh rates, so you likely won't be able to tell the difference between them beyond their size.

In terms of finishes, as highlighted above, the iMac offers seven vibrant options (some of which require a paid upgrade), while the MacBook Air goes for four dull ones. In the design and display round, however, you have to ask yourself: Do I want a larger, stationary display or a smaller, portable one? This is what really sets these two computers apart, and the cosmetics shouldn't affect your purchasing decision. Ultimately, both machines are made of aluminum and have adopted the same modern design language, so you'll get a sleek Apple product regardless.

Battery and ports

Other valid concerns in the world of computing are battery life and port selection. Well, the iMac doesn't offer a battery, so you will have to keep it plugged into a power source at all times for it to function. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air has all-day battery life and charges through its MagSafe 3 or Thunderbolt ports. If you don't mind being rooted to your home office and having to keep your computer connected to power at all times, then the battery life shouldn't really affect your decision.

And speaking of the Thunderbolt, both Macs offer a pair of these ports, in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you pay extra, you can opt for Gigabit Ethernet and two USB 3 ports on the iMac. Otherwise, both computers miss out on the wide port variety available on newer MacBook Pro models, such as HDMI and SD card slot, and you may need to rely on dongles or docks for wired accessories.

Through the Thunderbolt (USB 4) ports on both computers, you can transfer data at up to 40Gb/s (Thunderbolt 3 speed) and rely on DisplayPort connections. As a result, you can use these ports on either Mac to connect an external display. Notably, though, Apple limits you to one 60Hz external monitor with a maximum resolution of 6K. Nonetheless, you can easily hook up your MacBook Air to a larger display if the iMac's appeals to you but you also don't want to be limited to a stationary setup.

Performance

When deciding to buy a new computer, performance also plays a core role. As you may have guessed by now, the 24-inch iMac packs the base M3 chip, while the 15-inch MacBook Air offers its predecessor, the base M2. According to Apple, the M3 family's efficiency cores are 30% faster than those of the M2, while the performance ones are 15% faster. The truth is, you likely won't be able to tell the difference between the two chips if you're performing casual, everyday tasks.

Both chipsets are exceptionally powerful and energy efficient, and M3 is an incremental upgrade when compared to M2. Nonetheless, the M3 also offers a 15% faster Neural Engine, so you can expect on-device AI features to work slightly faster. You also get hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading on the M3, which could contribute to a superior gaming performance or when editing photos and videos. So if you actively game on your Mac or deal with graphics, then you may want to opt for the M3-powered iMac.

In terms of memory, both computers offer 8GB of RAM and can go up to 24GB. Similarly, both the iMac and MacBook Air feature 256GB of storage, and their maxed-out variants go for 2TB. As a result, the performance really comes down to the notable GPU improvements of the M3. If this doesn't apply to you, then you can safely dismiss the performance round and focus more on the form factor.

iMac M3 vs MacBook Air M2: Which Mac should you buy?

As we've expressed, the biggest differences between the new 24-inch iMac and 15-inch MacBook Air are the form factor and screen size. That said, the MacBook Air is a better purchase for most people since the iMac's stationary design is a bit limiting. The MacBook Air is a complete, compact package, offering a built-in keyboard with Touch ID and a trackpad. While the iMac ships with a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, you have to pay extra for the Touch ID variant of the keyboard. Ironically, I find the MacBook Air to be the true all-in-one package when compared to the iMac.

If you don't plan on working on the go and don't mind having a stationary setup, then the 24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) is undoubtedly an excellent computer that offers a larger display, superior graphics, and slightly faster processing for the same price. While it's not as versatile or portable as the MacBook Air, it pretty much offers the same set of features in a larger, more immersive design. So, again, the winner of this battle depends on the form factor you're seeking and whether you care about the upgraded GPU, as both computers are the best offered by Apple in the respective iMac and MacBook Air product lines.