IMDb TV apps now available on Android and iOS

IMDb’s free TV streaming service (aptly dubbed “IMDb TV”) now finally has its own dedicated app on both Android and iOS. It’s an ad-supported U.S.-only service and features movies and TV shows like “Chicago Fire“, “All in the Family“, “Mad Men“, “Malcolm in the Middle“, “The Wolf of Wall Street“, and “How to Train Your Dragon.” The free service launched in January 2019 but was known as “Freedive”, later being renamed “IMDb TV”.

The introduction of Android and iOS support (via Variety) has been long overdue for its own dedicated app. It already had an app on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Android TV devices including Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), and Sony PlayStation 4 consoles. Additionally, IMDb TV is available also as an app on Amazon’s Fire TV and as a free channel in the Prime Video app. Not supporting smartphones by itself right off the bat alongside other devices was a bit of an odd decision. It was accessible through the Prime Video app, but given that it’s its own streaming service and obviously offers a very different experience to Prime Video, it would have made a lot of sense for it to have its own app, too.

IMDb TV also features some originals from Amazon Studios. It recently launched “Leverage: Redemption”, and other IMDb TV originals include “Alex Rider”, “Moment of Truth”, and “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.” Last month, Amazon announced that it had signed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group for TV-window rights to Universal movies on Prime Video and IMDb TV. Amazon has been aggressively pushing its video-on-demand services, recently launching MiniTV in India as a free video streaming service, not unlike IMDb TV.

You can download and try out the app below, provided you live in the U.S.