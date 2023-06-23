Apple changed a ton of apps in the new versions of its most popular operating systems, which can be seen in developer betas for iOS 17 and watchOS 10. These changes range from small tweaks to entire app redesigns, and some of these look to be great additions to Apple's best operating systems. But not all of these refinements were for the better.

In the first developer beta of iOS 17, Apple changed the way that you send attachments and other media through iMessage, but it's a step backward. Though there's still plenty of time for Apple to reverse course and return to the old way of adding attachments to iMessage, as it stands now, the tweaks are one of the worst parts of the upcoming iOS 17 update.

How adding attachments to Messages has changed in iOS 17

Photo: Brady Snyder

iMessage is a feature that makes iPhones some of the best smartphones in 2023, and attachments — or anything that isn't strictly a text or link — are a huge part of the service's appeal. That encompasses photos and videos, audio messages, location, and more, along with a variety of apps and games like GamePigeon. Due to the number of attachments that can be sent through iMessage — just think about how often you send photos and videos in the Messages app — any change to this process can have a huge effect on daily use.

Previously, attachments were added to iMessages through a row of apps that lived right above the keyboard. If you have enabled text suggestions on your keyboard, this row appeared right above your suggestions. Commonly-used native attachments, like a shortcut to the camera and photos, were found toward the left and could be opened with one tap. Others, like third-party apps, could be found by scrolling through the row. This worked fairly well, but it added an extra row to your keyboard in Messages, limiting the amount of screen space that could be used for conversations.

However, on iOS 17, that entire row has been replaced by a plus symbol that lives right beside the text field in Messages. Tapping this button opens a menu that shows all the Apple attachments you can send via iMessage. There's also a More button at the bottom that opens yet another menu, this time housing all the third-party attachments you can send through iMessage. Without ever using iOS 17, you might already see the issue with this redesign. Sending every single attachment on iOS 17 takes longer than on iOS 16.

Every attachment takes more taps to send on iOS 17

Photo: Brady Snyder

It'd be one thing if Apple made it harder to access third-party applications in iMessage. After all, I'm not sure if there are a ton of people who use them. I routinely send music lyrics through the Genius app on iMessage and occasionally play iMessage games with my family on GamePigeon. If this were the only change to the Messages app, it would be a minor annoyance that I'd get over quickly.

Instead, doing anything besides typing will take more taps than it did on iOS 16. Simply opening the camera or selecting a photo from your camera roll now takes two taps instead of one. Sending your location or a voice memo takes three taps instead of two. And if you want to send an attachment from a third-party app on iOS 17, it'll take a minimum of four taps. Just look at the difference between opening the camera in the Messages app on iOS 16 and iOS 17 below.

iOS 16 screenshots on the left, iOS 17 on the right.

Getting to your third-party apps in iMessage is an even worse endeavor, as shown below.

iOS 16 screenshots on the left, iOS 17 on the right.

What Apple needs to do to fix iMessage before iOS 17 rolls out

Photo: Brady Snyder

To be clear, there's still a lot of time for Apple to change this user interface before iOS 17 properly rolls out in the fall. The company routinely uses developer beta releases to test out features, some of which never make it to a public release. As such, this isn't the time to start dreading the release of iOS 17. But, if you are running iOS 17 now, you can make suggestions to Apple via the Feedback app. This only appears when you are running a public or developer beta version of a software release.

If Apple does decide to stick with this UI, it can make a few tweaks to improve it. First, there needs to be a camera shortcut right on the main keyboard view. People snap quick pictures in Messages all the time, and even making that process take a second longer could be the difference in capturing that moment or missing it. Apple does let you move apps between pages and puts all the apps on a single page. The only one that can't be moved is the App Store, which is stuck on the second page. However, an even better solution would be to add a continuous scroll view and remove the second menu by default, like the old app row.

The changes to iMessage in iOS 17 were one of the first things I noticed after updating, and it's had a significant effect on how I use my iPhone 14. I send fewer attachments and certainly fewer third-party attachments. This could be by design, or just an unintended consequence of Apple trying out new things. Either way, it's clear that the changes to iMessage in iOS 17 as they currently stand are a step backward.