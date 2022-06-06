iMessage will let you unsend a sent message in iOS 16

During its WWDC keynote today, Apple showcased the latest version of iOS and all the new features that come with it. The company first gave us a look at the new lockscreen redesign and the updated notifications coming to your iPhone in the next few months. Apple then showed us some of the new features coming to the Messages app, including support for editing sent messages, undo send, and more. In addition, Apple highlighted the new Shared with you feature for the Messages app, along with a new Shared with You API for developers, and support for Share Play in Messages.

The ability to edit and undo sent messages is pretty self-explanatory, so let’s take a look at some of the other exciting features coming to Messages on iOS 16, starting with the Shared with you feature. As its name suggests, the feature will highlight links and media your friends have shared with you through the Messages app, giving you easy access to them in one place.

On the other hand, Share Play support will let you create shared experiences with friends and family, like playing games, watching movies, or working out, within the Messages app.

Along with the features mentioned above, Apple is also introducing a few updates to the Dictation feature in iOS 16. Following the update, the feature will make switching between voice and touch a lot more seamless.

For instance, the keyboard will stay open even while you’re typing with your voice to help you quickly switch between the input methods. Dictation will also automatically add punctuation and let you add emoji with your voice.

At the moment, we don’t have all the details about the aforementioned changes for the Messages app in iOS 16. We’ll update this post with more information as soon as it becomes available.