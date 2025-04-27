Around 2024, Google removed the ability to view your Timeline data (previously known as Location History) on your web browser — meaning the feature is now only available in the Google Maps mobile apps. But even the Timeline data available on your smartphone is limited, with only a few ways to visualize your data.

But with Dawarich, a self-hosted location history visualization app, I was able to bring my Timeline data back to the web and get a broad and interesting overview of my location history. While I wouldn't consider it one of the self-hosted apps that will improve your life, it's a great app for data nerds.

How to import Google Timeline data to Dawarich

Use your phone's Google Timeline export

You can self-host Dawarich using Docker on your PC. When you start up Dawarich for the first time, there's some sample data in the app that you can use to explore its features. Once you're done with this data, you can remove it and upload your own.

Since Google Timeline data is now stored on your smartphone, the best way to get your most up-to-date location history is to export your Timeline data from your device. On Android devices, you can do this by going to Settings -> Location- > Timeline -> Export Timeline data. On iPhone, if your Timeline is enabled, you should find the option to export the data in the Google app.

You can then head to the Import tab in Dawarich and create a new import for your data. Make sure to select Google Phone Takeout as your import option.

When I used Dawarich, it would not allow uploads of more than 5MB. As a result, I used a JSON splitter created by my colleague Benjamin Zeman to split up the file into smaller chunks for upload.

Once your imports are done, Dawarich loads your routes on the main map and provides a list of suggested places.

How Dawarich visualizes Timeline data

A variety of ways to see your travels