This medium of gaming, which we all love and respect, has never stood still. Every few years, there comes a game that doesn’t just sell well — it reshapes the entire industry. Whether such games do so by introducing revolutionary mechanics, pushing hardware to its limits, or creating a new genre entirely, these games leave an undeniable mark.

While we might still be debating how some of these games changed the industry, they definitely had a part to play in gaming as we know it today. With 2025 set to be a huge year in gaming, let’s take a look at how the medium itself has grown with these games that have cemented a place in its hall of fame.

10 Tetris, 1984

The block that built gaming