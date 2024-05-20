Key Takeaways Size and form factor matter - compact keyboards free up desk space for better gaming.

I also pick wired keyboards over wireless, as they're more reliable for gaming, and don't need charging.

Also spend a good amount of time figureing which switches to use for gaming, as it is crucial to the overall experience.

It is true that you can game on pretty much any keyboard out there, but a typical gaming keyboard has special features such as ultra-fast polling rates, a variety of switches, and support for macro profiles, among other things, which a regular keyboard can't match. A keyboard that registers inputs quickly, while providing solid tactile feedback for a satisfying click with every stroke, is paramount to serious gamers who play religiously or at the highest level.

A gaming keyboard is one of the most crucial peripherals for gaming, and I truly believe that upgrading to a good, high-quality gaming keyboard can make you a better gamer. That being said, there are plenty of things to consider while choosing a good keyboard for gaming, and there are often some big terms thrown around in the world of gaming keyboards, like magnetic switches, hall effect, etc., that could make it a daunting purchase. I always look for these things in a gaming keyboard, and you should, too, If you're new to the world of gaming keyboards, and don't know where to get started.

1 Keyboard size and form-factor

Size matters, but so does comfort

Keyboards come in various sizes — and shapes —and they can range anywhere from a full-sized keyboard with 105 or 104 keys to something as small as a 60% keyboard, which typically has 61 keys. Full-sized keyboards are great for those who need all the keys, including the function row keys, a numpad, and even things like dedicated media control keys, but they're often considered too big for gaming due to their large form-factor.

Compact keyboards with 60% or even a 75% layout frees up valuable desk space, allowing for wider mouse movement for low-sensitivity aiming in FPS games. Having a compact keyboard on your desk eliminates the need to tilt it and free up space for mouse movements. They may not be ideal for those who want a keyboard for productivity tasks, but they're a no-brainer for gaming, especially if you have a small desk with limited space. I suggest picking up a 75% keyboard for starters, as they strike a good balance between space efficiency and functionality. There's no shortage of good 75% gaming keyboards, and you'll find some great options out there like the Akko MOD007B-PC keyboard.

It's also important to pick up a wrist rest regardless of the keyboard you pick, as they keep your wrists from cramping after long gaming sessions. I also prefer Winkeyless keyboards that don't have a Windows key, to avoid mistakenly pressing it while in-game. You can even consider one-handed keyboards like the Redragon K585 DITI that my colleague Ayush recently reviewed, but you'll need some time to get used to them.

2 Wired or wireless connectivity

Cut the cords, or start with a wired keyboard?

Wired keyboards are known to be more reliable and responsive when it comes to keyboard connectivity. They don't have any latency issues or interference like their wireless counterparts, and they offer a rock-solid connection with virtually zero input lag. That's a crucial factor to consider, especially for those who play competitive PC games like Apex Legends and Valorant, in which split-second reactions matter. Notably, wired keyboards are relatively affordable, and they don't require charging, either.

That's not to say you should ignore wireless keyboards entirely, because, well, there are some pretty good options out there that'll let you keep your setup neat and clean by eliminating the cable clutter. You can also move wireless keyboards more easily on your desk, as they allow flexible positioning without making you worry about the cables.

The choice of a wired or wireless keyboard comes down to your personal preference, but I prefer going with a wired keyboard, as they offer more reliable connectivity. You don't have to worry about running out of charge on your wired gaming keyboard, either, which can be an absolute nightmare if/when you are in the middle of, say, 1v1 or some other intense moment in-game.

3 Switch options

Optical, mechanical, or magnetic?

Mechanical switches are the most common, offering tactile feedback and distinct clicks. These switches are readily available on the market, and they're also used in a lot of mainstream gaming keyboards these days. They're pretty good for gaming, but keep in mind that mechanical keyboard switches usually have slow response times compared to optical and the newer magnetic switches. Even the popular mechanical switch options like the Cherry MX Red, which are favored by gamers for fast-paced games, and those who enjoy auditory feedback, aren't particularly the best for gaming.

Optical keyboard switches, on the other hand, utilize light beams to detect keystrokes, eliminating the physical contact found in mechanical switches. Not only does this result in faster response times, but they also have theoretically longer lifespans, making them great for gamers with heavy usage. Magnetic Hall Effect switches are also quite similar, except they use magnets to register keystrokes, instead of physical contact or a light beam. You can even adjust the actuation point of these keyboard switches, making them highly customizable. I've been using keyboards with Magnetic Hall Effect switches a lot these, and I highly recommend considering them for your next purchase.

4 Keycap material and profile

The unsung heroes of keyboard

Keycaps are often considered an afterthought, but they are the unsung heroes of keyboards, in my opinion. I say that because the material of the keycap and its profile can largely affect things like comfort, durability, and typing feel. The choice of the keycaps matters even if you don't care about how your keyboard sounds, because it directly affects how your keyboard looks and feels when you rest your fingers on the keys.

As far as the material is considered, you get to pick between ABS and PBT, both of which have their own pros and cons. The legends, i.e., the letters printed on the ABS keycaps last longer than the ones that are printed on PBT material. PBT keycaps, however, have a textured surface, and they don't develop a greasy shine after being used for a while, which is great. Another important factor to consider is the keycap profile, and you essentially get to pick between a bunch of them that either have a sculpted or a uniform profile. Keycaps can also differ in height, and profiles like SA and MT3 can stick far too much out of the keyboard, compared to something like the Cherry or DSA profile.

I look for keyboards with Cherry or OEM profile keycaps that are made of PBT plastic for starters. Both of these profiles are very similar and are comfortable to get used to, and the PBT material will ensure your keycaps won't wear down as quick, even with regular or daily use over a prolonged period.

5 Other nice-to-have features

What about RGB lighting and displays?

Things like RGB lighting and displays may not have a direct or a huge impact on your gameplay performance, but they're crucial to elevate your overall gaming experience. RGB lighting on keyboards not only allows you to customize your keyboard's appearance with millions of colors and dynamic effects, but some of them even sync with in-game events to provide a visual feedback for a more immersive experience. Similarly, keyboards with displays can show some useful metrics, or just a cute animation to add a touch of futuristic flair to your setup.

If you don't care about RGB lighting or displays, then you can even consider a keyboard with knobs and media controls to conveniently adjust sound levels or skip tracks without interrupting your gameplay. These elements can be particularly useful for streamers or those who enjoy music while gaming. Some other important things to look for in a gaming keyboard include macro keys that can be programmed to execute complex commands, and USB passthrough ports which are handy for connecting peripherals like mice or headsets directly to your keyboard.

Don't buy the wrong keyboard for gaming

Choosing the perfect gaming keyboard is all about personal preference and prioritizing what improves your gameplay. From switch types to keyboard size, each element plays a crucial role in picking the right keyboard. Remember, there's no one-size-fits-all answer, so consider your individual needs, gaming style, and budget.

Do you prioritize tactile feedback and satisfying clicks, or prefer smooth and customizable actuation? Is a full-sized keyboard with a numpad essential, or would a compact TKL or 60% layout free up valuable desk space? These are some of the many questions you would need to answer for yourself in order to pick the right keyboard.

Take your time, research, and even test out different options if possible. It may take some time for you to find the right keyboard that truly checks all the right boxes for you, but you'll eventually find something that not only elevates your gaming experience but also reflects your unique style and preferences. Happy gaming!