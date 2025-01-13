You know, as someone who has lived in the UK for pretty much all of their life, I've always wondered what things are like in New York City. From overseas, all we get are little insights into what the city is like from media like Home Alone 2 and Spide-Man, but you can't beat the real deal.

The problem is, tickets from the UK to New York City are pretty expensive, and that's not including any hotel fees. Fortunately, someone designed a tool called Arnis that lets you import open-source map data into Minecraft , so now I can save a ton of money on travel and just walk around a digital simulacrum of the city that never sleeps. So, pack your bags, because we're going on a trip to New York City!

Turns out, New York City is really big

Who knew?

In my bid to adventure in The Big Apple, I opened up Arnis, scrolled over to America, and drew a big import box over the entirety of NYC. I didn't even have time to click the import button before Arnis took me aside and calmly explained to me that perhaps I had misunderstood just how big NYC is and that going ahead would take up a lot of computational power.

So, I clicked import anyway. And Arnis crashed.

I eventually whittled down my selection until Arnis and I found a middle ground. I wouldn't import all of NYC, but I would grab the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and Central Park. Arnis was a little uneasy still, but the import went without a hitch. And with what done, we can finally do some sightseeing!

The Statue of Liberty: strangely AWOL

I guess she had too much liberty

Close

First things first, it was time to check out Lady Liberty herself. Now, correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm pretty sure the statue is based in water; however, Arnis had filled in the area with grass, which looked a little weird. Even stranger was the lack of the lady herself, with an empty plinth standing where she should be. Still, it looked like it got the "starburst" shape down, and the insides looked alright, if a little sparse.

Two more sightseeing opportunities to go to. Onward!

The Empire State Building: suitably big

It wasn't perfect, but it was impressive