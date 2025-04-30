For a long time, I’ve been waiting for an encrypted calendar with access to other secure productivity apps, like Google or Outlook Calendar, but actually private and secure. Enter Proton. I started using Proton Calendar via its free plan several months back. I can access Proton’s other end-to-end encrypted apps like Mail, Docs, and VPN through it. I liked it enough to get a paid subscription.

Happily making my way through getting everything organized, I realized I needed to import my Outlook calendar into Proton. I would like to know if this is difficult or easy to do. Luckily, it was the latter. You might want to know the same thing. Following a simple on-screen wizard, you can import your calendar(s) from Outlook into Proton. In addition, you can quickly import your calendar from other services like Google or Yahoo. But let’s stick with Outlook for now.

Why did I import my Outlook Calendar into Proton?

It’s all about encryption, security, and convenience

After trying the free version of Proton’s products, including Calendar, Mail, Drive, and VPN, I purchased a Proton Unlimited plan, which provides end-to-end encryption and additional security features. Since I decided to go all in with Proton, it’s time to start migrating content from other services into my plan. While I am a fan of the Outlook app on Windows, I no longer want to compromise the security of my data. Proton Calendar’s encryption and security protect my event details, notes, sharing info, and more.

Proton also has the features I need in a straightforward and uncomplicated interface. In addition, since I am using its mail app and other products, there is integration. It creates an encrypted, secure ecosystem for all my data. For instance, Microsoft stuffs all kinds of features into its calendar app, including the ever-annoying Copilot. I don’t appreciate features that I don’t need to be stuffed into my apps. I continuously remove Copilot from apps it creeps into, but I shouldn’t have to. I’m also not too fond of the Outlook Calendar interface, but Proton’s isn’t the greatest either, in my opinion. Still, I will take security over flashy graphics any day.

How do I transfer Outlook Calendar into Proton?

Proton makes it simple with the Easy Switch tool