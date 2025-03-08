Logitech G915 TKL $120 $230 Save $110 An excellent slim, low profile tenkeyless mechanical keyboard featuring a premium compact design and RGB lighting. It supports Logitech's custom wireless connection, Bluetooth, or a wired connection. $120 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards have pretty much become the go-to option if you're looking to buy a new keyboard. And while they are generally associated with gaming, they are also great for everyday use as well. Logitech's G915 TKL has been a popular model since its release, an accessible mechanical keyboard with a sleek and thin design.

While its MSRP can be jarring at over $200, it becomes quite an alluring choice if you can manage to find it on sale. With that said, the Logitech G915 TKL is now down to one of its lowest prices in quite some time, coming in at just $120, which is 48% off its usual retail price. This is one of the best prices we've seen, so get it at this discounted price while you still can.

What's great about Logitech's G915 TKL?

The Logitech G915 TKL is a good keyboard for someone that just wants to buy something that's ready to use. Perhaps one of its main attractions is that it features a low-profile design, along with low-profile keys, which is something that you don't see on a lot of keyboards.

Despite this, the keyboard is comfortable to use, and delivers responsive feedback thanks to its mechanical switches. You also get excellent durability with this keyboard as well, thanks to its aluminum construction, steel-reinforced base, and brushed-metal finish on its exterior.

You can expect up to 40 hours of use, along with excellent wireless performance thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology. If you're not a fan of wireless, you can always plug it in for wired operation. There's also RGB lighting as well, just in case you want to add a pop of color to your current setup.

In addition to the above, there are also dedicated media keys, along with a scroll wheel that can be used to control the volume of your PC. For the most part, you have everything you need to have a great typing experience with the Logitech G915 TKL. And at its discounted price of just $120, it becomes a no-brainer if you need a new keyboard.