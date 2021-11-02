PSA: You can speed up Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s fingerprint scanner with this setting

Last month, Google officially lifted the covers off of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s latest phones feature a refreshing design, upgraded camera hardware, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the latest version of Android, and much more.

Interestingly, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also the first Pixel phones to come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. If you own a Pixel 6 and find that the fingerprint scanner is a bit slow, there’s an easy solution to enhance its performance.

As pointed out by Twitter user @ZAKtalksTECH, Google has included an option to increase the display’s touch sensitivity, which apparently also improves the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Thank me later. 😁#Pixel6Pro #Pixel6 #Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/O7aAcUxDMl — ZAKtalks TECH 🇨🇦 #CES2022 (@ZAKtalksTECH) November 2, 2021

To enable this option, go to Settings > Display and look for an option called “Increase touch sensitivity.” As per the description, the option is actually meant to improve touch sensitivity when using screen protectors. However, enabling this option also seems to speed up the in-display fingerprint scanner. In our quick testing on our Pixel 6 Pro review unit, we noticed that enabling this setting definitely improved the fingerprint scanner. The difference in performance was quite noticeable when we turned it on and off.

Note that both Pixel phones feature Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front, so you don’t really need a screen protector or tempered glass. But still, if you plan to apply some kind of protection for extra peace of mind, you should turn on this option.



Google isn’t the first brand to offer an option to increase screen sensitivity. Brands like Samsung have long provided a similar solution to avoid touch input issues when a screen protector or a tempered glass is applied on display.

Do you own a Pixel 6? Did you notice any improvements to the fingerprint scanner after enabling the touch sensitivity option? Let us know in the comments below.