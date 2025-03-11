If you're like me, you can never have enough FPS. Most gamers don't have flagship PC components inside their rigs, so hopes of improving gaming performance are always alive. Upgrading your PC is the surest way to guarantee a higher level of gaming performance, but before you grab your wallet, you might want to try out a few home remedies to give your PC the push it needs.

These methods range from software updates and PC maintenance to enabling hidden settings and overclocking your hardware. They also include a third-party utility to double your framerates using frame generation (with a few caveats). Let's dive into these tips one by one, in increasing order of complexity and performance improvement.

7 Remove dust from your PC

First things first