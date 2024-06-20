Key Takeaways Enhance the realism of your sim racing experience with bass shakers, triple-monitor setups, and a button box for added immersion.

Racing games have come a long way since the early days of Wipeout and Space Race. With an increase in the computational prowess of modern PCs and consoles, it’s possible to enjoy photo-realistic graphics and precise controls in your favorite racing titles. In fact, the racing games industry itself has evolved over time, and has spawned several sub-genres ranging from casual kart-racers to fast-paced arcade titles.

One such sub-genre is sim racing. But unlike its brethren, sim racing is quite hard to get into – both in terms of accessibility and budget. For the uninitiated, racing simulators use real-life physics and precise controls to make you feel as though you're behind the wheel of an actual car. Modern titles like Dirt 2.0, Assetto Corsa, iRacing, and Automobilista are built to provide a realistic driving experience, and there are plenty of methods you can employ to take your sim racing setup to the next level!

8 Bass shakers

For your chair and racing peripherals

Adding bass shakers to your pedals, shifters, and most importantly, gaming seats is one of the best ways to instantly increase immersion in racing simulators. Capable of providing tactile feedback in response to the car movements, bass shakers are perfect if you want the enhanced realism provided by physical vibrations.

That said, installing bass shakers into your sim racing setup is pretty time-consuming and requires a certain level of finesse. Pedals and shifters aside, mounting the shakers onto a chair can be quite complex, and you might end up damaging your expensive gaming throne if you’re not careful. So, if you’re relatively new to the DIY world, I recommend leaving bass shakers for later and looking into the rest of the customization options instead.

7 Triple-monitor setups

With a shoutout to bezel hiders

Multi-monitor setups are fantastic for productivity, but they can be just as useful for gaming. While a dual-monitor setup obviously won’t work for a Surround/Eyefinity sim racing, the grass is greener on the triple-monitor side. On the software side, you can easily configure all three displays to act as one large screen using your GPU’s control panel. That said, there’s a lot to consider when using such a setup.

You’ll need to set the resolution, refresh rate, and aspect ratio you wish to game on in accordance with your PC’s specs. If you don’t have a top-of-the-line system rocking the most powerful components, it’s a good idea to stick to 1080p or 1440p resolution at 60Hz. Then there’s the whole bezel issue, which can be rather distracting unless your monitors have narrow bezels, or you use an expensive bezel-hiding kit. That said, there's a much better alternative to triple-screen setups, which we'll get to in a bit.

6 Button box

There’s no such thing as having too many buttons

Most driving wheels come with several built-in buttons in addition to triggers and analog sticks. However, some of the more detailed sim racing titles tend to have dedicated options for practically every car-related action you can perform in-game, be it navigating the UI, controlling the headlights and mirrors, or switching traction control, ABS, and other driving assists. That's where a button box comes in handy with its rich set of knobs, toggles, and buttons.

Fortunately, you don’t need to spend an exorbitant sum on a dedicated button box. If you’re on the DIY side of things, you can easily build a button box out of an Arduino board. Likewise, most Stream Decks can be repurposed as button boxes for your favorite sim racing titles.

5 Crew Chief

To get scolded by your very own crew

Crew Chief is an amazing application that adds chief and spotter voices to your favorite sim racers. Installing this free application is a cakewalk, and while the initial menu may seem rather complex, Crew Chief packs enough customization options to modify the racing crew’s warnings, messages, and even voices. Crew Chief’s integration into sim racers is so smooth that you’d feel as though you’re talking to an actual team.

And yes, talking, because you can connect your microphone to the app and reply to the spotter/chief pair in real-time. As if that’s not enough, Crew Chief has a repository of common names, and you can have the racing crew refer to you by any name (including your very own)!

4 Sim racing overlays and dashboard apps

To customize the UI to your liking

On their own, most of the popular racing simulators have decent dashboards and other UI elements. But if you want maximum immersion, then it’s better to look into a third-party application that can display useful information like rankings, track map, input telemetry, and update them in real-time. Having used my fair share of overlays, I’d give my vote to Racelab if you want an app that’s compatible with multiple sim racing titles.

Dashboard tools are another useful addition to your racing app suite. For the uninitiated, these applications can send your car’s speed, gear, tyre pressure, fuel usage, and other numerical data to a dedicated dashboard unit, monitor, or even a smartphone. SimHub is easily my recommended dashboard application as it not only works with multiple devices, but it’s also compatible with pretty much every sim racing game out there.

3 Mods, mods, and even more mods!

To fine-tune every aspect of your favorite racing simulator

As someone who has sunk hundreds of hours into the original Automobilista and Assetto Corsa, I can safely say that it’s the mods that elevate these titles from great racing sims to absolute masterpieces. For starters, there are car and track mods that add more playability by introducing new vehicles and maps, with some, like the Shutoko Rival Project, bringing real-life locations to the mix.

There are also custom shaders and mods that improve the graphics by adding impressive-looking effects ranging from realistic reflections and cool post-processing filters to full-blown weather conditions and day/night cycles. Then you have quality-of-life mods that add custom playlists, mini-maps, sound packs, and more. And I haven’t even mentioned the more complex tools that let you customize the appearance and tuning of your favorite cars.

2 Racing wheel

Don't forget the pedals and shifters

Controllers are great for arcade racing titles like the Forza Horizon and Burnout series, but you’ll want to invest in a proper driving wheel if you wish to immerse yourself in your favorite sim racing game. Thanks to the rise in the demand for racing games, driving wheels have become more affordable than ever, though there are some aspects you should keep in mind before making your choice.

Wheels with larger angles of rotation allow for more precise controls, and those supporting haptic feedback are a must if you want more immersion. Most racing wheels also come with pedals and shifters. If money isn’t an issue, I recommend grabbing a set that includes multiple pedals and multi-axis shifters for the best experience.

1 VR headset

The definitive accessory for sim racing. Period.